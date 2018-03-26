It’s not a day ending in “y” if Kurt Eichenwald doesn’t get himself bent out of shape about something. Today, it was Meghan McCain, who dared to call out Parkland bully David Hogg for using profanity to attack the NRA and gun rights advocates:

“I was curious all weekend if anyone who didn’t already support the cause had their minds changed,” McCain shared. “Was there any NRA members, pro-gun people who were watching. I watched because I knew we would talk about it. I actually — there were a lot of comments coming out specifically from David Hogg that I just don’t…” “Who’s he,” Joy Behar quipped. “One of the big kids. One thing I will say is that, you don’t move the narrative when you use language like this,” McCain continued. “‘He said, ‘it just makes me think what sick blankers out there want to continue to sell more guns, murder more children and honestly just get reelected. What type of blanking person does that. ‘They could have blood from children splattered all over their faces and they don’t take action because all they see are dollar signs.’”

Kurt simply couldn’t believe that McCain would have the nerve to suggest that Hogg shouldn’t be so liberal with the F-bomb when she has it in her own Twitter bio:

Here is the twitter bio of @MeghanMcCain who freaked out today because a young man who saw his classmates torn to shreds by AR-15 said the same word that is on her bio. Cursing only reserved for YOUR issues, Meghan? pic.twitter.com/jrKDDbSKfy — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 26, 2018

Yeah, “#F*ckCancer” is totally the same as calling the NRA “pathetic f*ckers that want to keep killing our children.” Oddly enough, McCain didn’t seem terribly sorry. At least that’s what we gathered from her response:

Whatever you say, Mr. weirdo tentacle porn https://t.co/hz3dFx1QgW — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 26, 2018

