Our veterans deserve respect for putting themselves into harm’s way to defend us and innocents around the world.

That said, this veteran’s gun control tweet leaves some things to be desired:

I carried an M-4 in the Afghanistan desert for almost a year. If you feel you need this or another weapon of war like it to protect your home; you need to re-evaluate the way you’re living your life & make fewer enemies. These have no place in civilian hands.#VetsForGunReform pic.twitter.com/Z4xauYDbAY — Westside Fireman (@WestsideFireman) March 24, 2018

Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman was, shall we say, less than convinced. To that end, he’s spent the past couple of days dismantling Westside Fireman’s argument:

Hey douchebag, show me a gun store where I can walk in and buy the same M-4 I carried in Iraq. https://t.co/kO2T3pob2p — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 25, 2018

When you make idiotic tweets like that, I automatically assume you were POG and it took you 10 tries to qualify at BRM. It’s a fricken little 5.56 shooting a whopping 70 grain bullet. You can’t even deer hunt it with it in many states because it’s not powerful enough. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 25, 2018

Woke, virtue signaling, self loathing vets are the biggest douchebags on Twitter. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 25, 2018

He pretends he’s billy badass. He has iron sights on that M4. No M68 Close Combat Optic. No PEQ-2 IR laser. He’s a freaking POG. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 25, 2018

If you served in the military then you’re a veteran regardless of the MOS. What you can’t do is pretend you’re an expert on firearms in the gun debate if you were a POG in finance and only handled an M16 once a year to qualify. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 25, 2018

For those who have no idea what I’m talking about, here’s my M4 from Iraq. The optic is an M68 CCO. The flat thing on top is my PEQ2 IR laser for engaging targets or simply pointing things out under night vision. Lastly, my Surefire with remote trigger on the gangster grip. pic.twitter.com/HKzTBxFAVd — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 25, 2018

I also carried an M9 Beretta on my body armor. pic.twitter.com/JrfRr16Ao1 — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 25, 2018

Apparently there are still quite a few people who have no idea what I’m talking about. Let me put it this way. This guy is pretending that he’s some hardened combat veteran with a plethora of experience when it comes to firearms. He isn’t. Not even close. He’s a POG. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

POG Is a military term that means person other than a grunt, meaning somebody who isn’t an infantryman/combat arms like I was. This guy was a mechanic. He received the same amount of firearms training as someone who served in the Army band, or in finance. Yes, really. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

When he says he carried an M4 in the desert of Afghanistan for a year, what he really means is that he carried an unloaded M-16 back-and-forth to the DFAC (dining facility) on the FOB. That’s it. Everyone in theater has a weapon. That doesn’t mean they ever use it or load it. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

Looking at that bare bones M4 he’s proudly showing off in his photo, I guarantee you he wasn’t going out on patrols or pulling security. He doesn’t even have an optic on that thing. Iron sights? That’s literally what you train on in the third week of basic training. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

That M4 is bare-bones stock. He doesn’t even have a rail system on the front to mount any accessories on. Look at the rest of his gear. Absolutely no one in the infantry puts a magazine pouch on the butt of their weapon. No one. It’s absolutely worthless and gets in the way. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

But a lot of POGS on the FOB do that because they’re required to have a mag with at all times. And because POGS aren’t issued sidearms like the infantry, they have to carry their boom stick everywhere. The buttstock magazine pouch is a handy way of carrying a magazine to the DFAC — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

Look, I could see here all day proving he’s just another Fobitt by looking at his gear. The gears is only part of the equation though. If you don’t have the knowledge to back up that gear its useless. That’s why the infantry spends a ton of time training on weapons systems. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

I guarantee he doesn’t know the barrel twist on that M4 even thought it’s stamped right on the barrel. I guarantee he can’t tell you the point and area target range of the M4, or tracer burnout rate without a manual in front of him. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

He won’t be able to tell you the different gas regulator settings on the 240B, or how to set the headspace on an M2. And why should he? His job is a mechanic. That’s his skill set. He has a basic understanding of M-4s and M-16s from boot. Outside of that, he doesn’t know squat. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

Unlike this guy, I was infantry and actually used my M4. When I was in Iraq I rolled out of the wire on a regular basis. We did route security and ran convoys all over the country. Knowing these weapons systems from top to bottom was just part of my job. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

So I’m sorry to piss in his cornflakes, but when a Fobbit mechanic starts spouting off about weapons of war, when his entire skill set and experience consists of dime drills in the third week of basic training and once a year qualification, I’m going to call bullshit. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

If he started the conversation about different calibers, muzzle velocity, knockdown power, etc, I would say maybe this guy knows a thing or two. But just to use random names like weapon of war? You don’t know what you’re talking about. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

Look bro, you’ve more than earned the title of veteran. But if you act like you’re some firearms expert in the gun debate because you carried an unloaded M4 to the DFAC every day then I’m gonna piss in your cornflakes and rub your face in it. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

Doesn't the whole fact that you are a clear expert on this matter prove the point that it would be unwise to allow ordinary citizens to be able to buy certain (semi-)automatic guns without a proper training or license? — Charles Erkelens (@CTErkelens) March 26, 2018

Anyone who says an M4 or AR15 is a powerful weapon of war is not someone to be taken seriously. They’re a little 223 caliber gun. You can’t even deer hunt with an AR15 in many states because it’s not powerful enough. Look, I started deer hunting with a little .243 rifle. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018

After shooting three or four bucks that got up and ran away after being wounded, he moved me up to a .308 because it actually has some killing power. Your average deer hunting rifle is far more powerful than an AR 15 despite the “weapon of war” moniker. — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 26, 2018