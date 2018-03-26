Our veterans deserve respect for putting themselves into harm’s way to defend us and innocents around the world.

That said, this veteran’s gun control tweet leaves some things to be desired:

Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman was, shall we say, less than convinced. To that end, he’s spent the past couple of days dismantling Westside Fireman’s argument:

Trending

Ouch.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlgunsJ.R. Salzman