The trial of Noor Salman, wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, is underway. But her attorneys are asking for a mistrial following pretty explosive revelations about Mateen’s father Seddique:

WOW: Father of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen was longtime FBI informant; that's why prosecutors didn't lock up Mateen after 2013 threats, which might have prevented massacre, lawyers say. https://t.co/xNMnJnsYFp

This is the guy who was photographed directly behind Clinton at rally. https://t.co/CQaVqVEdHR

Father was seeking to raise money for terrorist attack WHILE FBI informant. They didn't polygraph him to "avoid scrutiny of [FBI's] own ineptitude," lawyers say.

More:

According to a motion filed by the defense, prosecutors sent an email on Saturday that stated Seddique Mateen was a confidential FBI source from 2005 through June 2016.

The email also stated that Seddique Mateen is being investigated for money transfers to Turkey and Pakistan after documents were found in his home on the day of the Pulse attack.

Salman’s attorneys claim the late disclosure of the information prevented them from exploring whether or not Seddique Mateen knew of his son’s plans to attack the nightclub on June 12, 2016.

…

According to the motion, the defense states that the decision not to give Noor Salman a polygraph was possibly “based on the FBI’s desire to implicate Noor Salman, rather than Seddique Mateen in order to avoid scrutiny of its own ineptitude with the latter.”

The defense also said Seddique’s connection with the FBI played a role in a 2013 investigation into Omar Mateen for allegedly making threats against coworkers.

“Mateen’s father played a significant role in the FBI’s decision not to seek an indictment from the Justice Department for false statements to the FBI or obstruction of justice against Omar Mateen” during its 2013 investigation into his alleged threats,” the motion stated.