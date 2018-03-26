Conservative wonderkind turned Bernie Sanders cheerleader turned teenage MAGA-monger C.J. Pearson tweeted last night that he’s “absolutely mind-blown” that Democrats are making such a big fuss over Donald Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels:

That made Sebastian Gorka fist-pump:

But Jonah Goldberg wasn’t feeling the big BOOM:

He was still pretty mind-blown, though:

Gorka wasn’t quite sure what to make of Goldberg’s pointing out conservatives’ hypocrisy:

Yeah … no:

See, now that’s a BOOM.

Maybe — just maybe — hypocrisy is always bad.

Exactly.

Gorka’s just dizzy, is all. Getting called out for your spin and spinning harder will do that.

Gorka apparently needs to figure out what he’s trying to say, too.

Ooooof.

Meanwhile, Pearson still thinks he can win this game:

