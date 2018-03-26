Conservative wonderkind turned Bernie Sanders cheerleader turned teenage MAGA-monger C.J. Pearson tweeted last night that he’s “absolutely mind-blown” that Democrats are making such a big fuss over Donald Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels:

Absolutely mind-blown at the fact that the party of Bill Clinton, John Edwards, and Harvey Weinstein is lecturing America about morality right now. #StormyDanielsDay — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) March 26, 2018

That made Sebastian Gorka fist-pump:

But Jonah Goldberg wasn’t feeling the big BOOM:

He was still pretty mind-blown, though:

Absolutely mind-blown that so many “conservatives” think pointing out the hypocrisy of liberals is an excuse for the scumminess and hypocrisy of conservatives. https://t.co/W6TEgJcLjE — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

Gorka wasn’t quite sure what to make of Goldberg’s pointing out conservatives’ hypocrisy:

Your hypocrisy meter broken Jonah? — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 26, 2018

Yeah … no:

LOL. Trump’s scummy behavior is not mitigated or in any way diminished because liberals who defended Clinton or Weinstein or X are hypocrites. I’m no liberal and I condemn both. You don’t. Your moral compass is broken, Seb. https://t.co/5Ql9zJ1YnS — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

See, now that’s a BOOM.

Seriously @SebGorka, do you think all of @realDonaldTrump’s accusers are lying but all of the accusers of liberals are truth-tellers? By what standard? Sean Hannity’s show notes? Is liberal hypocrisy a blanket pass for conservative hypocrisy? https://t.co/PzBJ5X2KKk — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

Maybe — just maybe — hypocrisy is always bad.

Are we really “BOOM”ing this? Guys, I’m totally Pro-Trump but saying “They’re pieces of sh*t too!” isn’t great optics… — 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖉𝕾𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖆𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖆 🦇 (@VampSantaCarla) March 26, 2018

It is an extremely weak position to point out the failings of others to justify the failings in your own behavior. I’m tired of this destructive rhetoric. Reprehensible behavior is reprehensible behavior regardless of who has committed it. — Derek Novinski (@steelblueblood) March 26, 2018

Exactly.

The scummy behavior that Daniels THREE times said didn’t happen in writing? That behavior? Show me just one such signed document from Kathleen Willey, or Juanita Broaddrick. (NEITHER of which were consensual). I’ll wait. — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 26, 2018

LOL. Okay just to be clear, your point now isn't that Democrats are hypocrites but that Daniels is lying and that Trump's lawyer paid her $130K not to disclose something that **didn't** happen? That's what you're saying? https://t.co/deKpf1UYbq — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

BTW, I have no problem conceding the allegations against Bill Clinton were worse. Is that your bar for scummy behavior though? As long as no one accuses you of rape you're a gentleman? I'm sorry for all the questions, it's just that you're all over the place in your spin. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

Gorka’s just dizzy, is all. Getting called out for your spin and spinning harder will do that.

Trump has sexual assault allegations as well, as bad as Clinton’s — Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) March 26, 2018

Right. But I'm trying to stay in the Stormy lane for the purposes of figuring out what @SebGorka is trying to say. https://t.co/AsHvyipn8O — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

Gorka apparently needs to figure out what he’s trying to say, too.

That awkward feeling when you theatrically demand a document you think doesn't exist and it's provided to you in a manner of minutes. https://t.co/Yg0zvwUiJ0 https://t.co/deKpf1UYbq — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

Ooooof.

Meanwhile, Pearson still thinks he can win this game:

.@realDonaldTrump never claimed to be a perfect man. What he allegedly did (which very well may have never happened) in his private life has no bearing on his role as President now. It’s merely the media’s latest attempt to discredit this President. #MAGA https://t.co/1Hz7pseQJb — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) March 26, 2018

So your point about liberal hypocrisy was what exactly? https://t.co/9pHoP8Uasa — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

Let me repeat it for you, Jonah: The Left and the media will give alleged rapist Bill Clinton pass after pass but are seeking to rake @realDonaldTrump over the coals for a consensual relationship (that again, may or may not have occurred) 10 years ago. https://t.co/AyH6pfH3KU — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) March 26, 2018

Okay. I get that. My point is I was giving Clinton hell for all that at the time and when Trump had the Clintons to his wedding. The media's double standards aren't an excuse for conservatives to embrace the same double standards. Glad we could clear all this up. https://t.co/CWBGSU4mvt — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) March 26, 2018

You’re asking America to care about a grown man engaging in a consensual relationship with a grown woman. Why does it matter? https://t.co/3QtbSEZcmD — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) March 26, 2018