CNN president Jeff Zucker had some fightin’ words for Fox News:

More from The Wrap:

“It is really state-run TV. It is a pure propaganda machine and I think does an incredible disservice to this country,” said Zucker while speaking at the FT Future of News conference in New York City. “There are a handful of really good journalists there, but I think they are lost in what is a complete propaganda machine and the idea that it’s a news channel is really not the case at all.”

Zucker dug the knife in further still, saying Fox News was even worse than the Russian state media organization TASS.

Yeah … OK, pal.

The irony definitely isn’t lost on Dana Loesch:

Ouch!

And as if he couldn’t possibly beclown himself any further, Zucker also said this:

“The last three years have been the best 3 years in the 38 year history of CNN,” he said. “We’ve made CNN relevant again, and it’s part of the national and international conversation.”

CNN is part of the national conversation, all right. Americans across the country are talking about what a colossal joke it’s become.

Of course.

