CNN president Jeff Zucker had some fightin’ words for Fox News:

CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Torches Fox News as 'State-Run TV' and 'Pure Propaganda Machine' https://t.co/jcUzJIVdQr pic.twitter.com/F5ltay9UFq — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 22, 2018

More from The Wrap:

“It is really state-run TV. It is a pure propaganda machine and I think does an incredible disservice to this country,” said Zucker while speaking at the FT Future of News conference in New York City. “There are a handful of really good journalists there, but I think they are lost in what is a complete propaganda machine and the idea that it’s a news channel is really not the case at all.” Zucker dug the knife in further still, saying Fox News was even worse than the Russian state media organization TASS.

Yeah … OK, pal.

Something something rocks something something glass houses https://t.co/vl3RN6jQ85 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 22, 2018

Wow the irony in that statement is fantastic — godbout36 (@godbout36) March 22, 2018

Oh the irony has been cranked up to 11 pic.twitter.com/VlaNlXJ3oI — ( eMarc21 ) (@eMarc21) March 22, 2018

The irony definitely isn’t lost on Dana Loesch:

Ironic, considering this is the network that organized an exploitative townhall that did not foster actual discussion, and cued me to enter an arena, WWE-style, to a Black Eyed Peas song. https://t.co/S4ZvS7PkYY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 22, 2018

Ouch!

….and fed questions to Hillary before a primary. — Paul Russo (@PaulieRusso) March 22, 2018

And as if he couldn’t possibly beclown himself any further, Zucker also said this:

“The last three years have been the best 3 years in the 38 year history of CNN,” he said. “We’ve made CNN relevant again, and it’s part of the national and international conversation.”

CNN is part of the national conversation, all right. Americans across the country are talking about what a colossal joke it’s become.

Remember when CNN broadcast uninterrupted Trump rallies for ratings? https://t.co/uCdd2P8btU — Super Nintendo Chalmers (@MavisGary) March 22, 2018

But sure.. Facebook was the problem with the election. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2018

Of course.