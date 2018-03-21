Damn that NRA! They’ve gone and done it again!

As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, a woman was fatally shot by her ex-husband in an murder-attempted suicide at a mall in Thousand Oaks, California. Well, guess what:

The gun a man used to kill his ex-wife at a Thousand Oaks mall last weekend was ordered seized amid a domestic violence investigation, but deputies mistakenly returned it to him, sheriff’s officials say https://t.co/JCSo6VYvkJ — KTLA (@KTLA) March 21, 2018

More from KTLA:

A man who killed his ex-wife in what’s being investigated as a murder-attempted suicide at a Thousand Oaks mall was previously under investigation after she accused him of domestic violence, and his firearm was taken away as a result, authorities said Wednesday. But the handgun used in the crime was returned to Kevin Crane despite a standing order to confiscate it due to a miscommunication between Ventura County sheriff’s officials and the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow said. … “Procedurally, we found there’s a flaw in the way the documents are transmitted between the courts and the sheriff’s office on that,” he said, adding that the domestic violence charges being dropped and confiscation order are “two separate court actions, one of which we were completely unaware.”

In other words:

Another failure of the system — Brian Hubbs (@BrianHubbs1) March 21, 2018

Yep.

Another "common sense gun law" failed. Let's blame the NRA again.https://t.co/pFqU48wYfN — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 21, 2018