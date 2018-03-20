As Twitchy told you yesterday, “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York. Unfortunately for Nixon, she’s running against fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo. Which is putting her in the crosshairs of Christine Quinn, failed NYC mayoral candidate and Cuomo supporter:

And how:

Welp.

We have so many questions.

Well, one thing’s for sure:

Yep. Dems have special immunity when it comes to stuff like this. But for what it’s worth, Quinn’s trying to do damage control:

If the criticism was all about Nixon being unqualified, why throw in the “lesbian” part? Seems pretty intentional — and the intention wasn’t good.

So, what’s next?

Probably a good call.

Time for Andrew Cuomo to step in?

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Tags: Andrew CuomoChristine QuinnCynthia NixonlesbianlesbiansNew York