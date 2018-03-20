As Twitchy told you yesterday, “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York. Unfortunately for Nixon, she’s running against fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo. Which is putting her in the crosshairs of Christine Quinn, failed NYC mayoral candidate and Cuomo supporter:

And how:

Christine Quinn bashes ‘unqualified lesbian’ Cynthia Nixon https://t.co/AEntK1YkBd pic.twitter.com/vBIdy3f4X4 — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) March 20, 2018

Christine Quinn, CNN contributor and maybe potential Cuomo running mate, says Cynthia Nixon is an "unqualified lesbian," noting she did not support Quinn's 2013 mayoral bidhttps://t.co/6vh28VhiC7 pic.twitter.com/RxRP4RpkOa — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 20, 2018

Welp.

Christine Quinn, redefining the word "petty." WOW. pic.twitter.com/bW9iyXmmYu — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 20, 2018

We have so many questions.

How do you qualify as a lesbian. Asking for a friend. — Alex B #FBPE #ETTD (@beakerson) March 20, 2018

How does one spot an "unqualified lesbian"? Is there a test or something? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 20, 2018

What is the qualifier to be a lesbian? Is there a test? — PS Gay Republican (@psgaygop) March 20, 2018

Unqualified lesbian? How do you qualify to be a lesbian? — Larry Gorman (@HaroldHG1) March 20, 2018

Q. How does one become a qualified lesbian?

A. Practice, I guess… — (((Lefty))) (@leftwingtwit) March 20, 2018

Well, one thing’s for sure:

"Things said that would end the careers of non-Democrats for $1,000, Alex" https://t.co/DiNKURU3xr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 20, 2018

Yep. Dems have special immunity when it comes to stuff like this. But for what it’s worth, Quinn’s trying to do damage control:

To be clear, Cynthia Nixon’s identity has no bearing on her candidacy and it was not my intention to suggest it did. I want to be clear about that. I would never, EVER, criticize someone because of their identity. 1/4 — Christine Quinn (@chriscquinn) March 20, 2018

I’ve experienced it time and time again, and would never support it or condone it. As a lesbian who ran one of the most high profile races in the country, i know what that’s like. And I know it’s imperative that we encourage more members of our community to run for office. 2/4 — Christine Quinn (@chriscquinn) March 20, 2018

Cynthia Nixon aggressively opposed my candidacy in New York despite my qualifications for the office and despite my strong progressive credentials. I was attempting to make a comparison between the two of us. 3/4 — Christine Quinn (@chriscquinn) March 20, 2018

The real point I am trying to make is that qualifications matter and records matter. I do not believe she has the qualifications or the record. 4/4 — Christine Quinn (@chriscquinn) March 20, 2018

If the criticism was all about Nixon being unqualified, why throw in the “lesbian” part? Seems pretty intentional — and the intention wasn’t good.

Probably should have stuck with that, then, instead of muddying your point with a completely uncalled-for mention of her sexuality. — Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162) March 20, 2018

Chris, why not get straight to the point and say "Vote for Cuomo and not the homo?" As a Cynthia Nixon fan, I say, please keep speaking out! Every time you open your mouth, she gets more votes. — Michael Ravitch (@mravitch) March 20, 2018

So, what’s next?

I’m going to step away from the keyboard and just leave this alone. — Dara Hunt (@DLHDara) March 20, 2018

Probably a good call.

When the left attacks eachother over who's more qualified a lesbian. pic.twitter.com/dIfpcMm73Y — Vince 🔫 (@CentristVince) March 20, 2018

Time for Andrew Cuomo to step in?

Please settle this, @NYGovCuomo, who is the more qualified lesbian? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 20, 2018

Inquiring minds wanna know.