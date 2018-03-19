Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison fought back against criticism of his well documented cozy relationship with Louis Farrakhan. You see, he barely even knows Farrakhan!

Holding Ellison accountable for his associations is just part of the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy, you guys.

Uh, excuse us?

Trending

If Ellison indeed wasn’t aware of Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism and homophobia until after the Million Man March in 1995, then he’s far too stupid to be in a position to make laws. But more likely, Ellison is just hoping the rest of us are too stupid to know that he’s completely full of it.

As Twitchy told you last month, Ellison and Farrakhan broke bread together in 2013 (long after the Million Man March) at a dinner honoring Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Ellison claims he didn’t even know Farrakhan was there:

I do not have and have never had a relationship with Mr. Farrakhan, but I have been in the same room as him. About a decade ago, he and I had a brief, chance encounter in Washington, D.C. In 2013, I attended a meeting in New York City with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and nearly 50 others where I advocated for the release of an American political prisoner. I didn’t know Mr. Farrakhan would be there and did not speak to him at the event. Contrary to recent reports, I have not been in any meeting with him since then, and he and I have no communication of any kind.

Suuuuure, buddy. Moreover, that “no communications” line is contradicted by Farrakhan himself, who said that Ellison and Rep. Andre Carson had visited him in his hotel suite in the summer of 2015. So.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismKeith EllisonLouis Farrakhannation of islam