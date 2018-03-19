The last thing we need is another New York City celebrity in public office! Oh, wait:

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Cynthia Nixon’s tireless work on “Sex and the City” makes her eminently qualified to run the state of New York.

Random fact: Cynthia Nixon guest-starred in the second-ever episode of Law & Order as a woman who kills two men in self-defense on a subway. So there's that. https://t.co/CU0EPmYI4c — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 19, 2018

only celebrities in politics from now on sorry folks https://t.co/YUu774xxLw — Michael (@torriangray) March 19, 2018

No, but this is different.

this is the SATC sequel I always wanted! — Laura McHugh (@mchughla) March 19, 2018

Squee, you guys!

Good luck Miranda. I hope you win. We love you ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4FMBs9b1qJ — D7me Mars (@D7meMars) March 19, 2018

Buckle up, folks.

Andrew Cuomo gets his Miranda warning. https://t.co/SM5GDFyks2 — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) March 19, 2018

Well, this should be interesting! https://t.co/hcnpBAwdYS — Liz Mair (@LizMair) March 19, 2018

I'd insert the Ron Paul "It's Happening" gif here but it doesn't begin to capture my joy. https://t.co/7ZhIYs0I1S — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 19, 2018

I don't know how Nixon can win. I don't know one person who would vote for her. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 19, 2018

This is the best part, though:

Running as a Democrat Against years of what she calls inequality & mismanagement.. by Democrats https://t.co/7rRMO3EXbm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2018

A Dem running against all the unfair and unequal atrocities that have been committed by *squints at notes* other Dems https://t.co/6pBKc7rR2e — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 19, 2018

"We need to change years of corruption and inequality by Democrats and I'm just the Democrat to do it." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2018

If nothing else, this’ll be entertaining.

Listening to this video you’d think she’s running as a Republican Against Cuomo. NY politics is about to be as fun as California https://t.co/7rRMO3EXbm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2018

And sexy! Don’t forget sexy.