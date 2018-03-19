As Twitchy told you, John Oliver thought he and his celebrity friends totally pwned Mike Pence with their new book making the Pence family’s pet rabbit gay.

I guess Pence has been "lol owned" or something, but this just strikes me as really pathetic https://t.co/vLs15zI73p — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 19, 2018

Yeah, we don’t get it, either. But if you ask LGBT liberals, they’ll tell you they were pwning Pence all weekend:

Mike Pence’s St. Patrick’s Day was ruined in the best way possible – More at: https://t.co/CavKwLQT9R pic.twitter.com/MXEje0Q8zU — Queerty (@Queerty) March 19, 2018

VP Pence came to savannah to march in our parade- and every. single. picture taken of him has a pride flag in the background. proud of my city 🍀👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩💜👨‍❤️‍👨 pic.twitter.com/0wADWbWfCE — it's fran! (@frannipan) March 17, 2018

Yeah, Pence just looks devastated.

For what it’s worth, outspoken gay conservative Chad Felix Greene took it upon himself to burst the activists’ bubbles:

Ruined?

Your cover picture is of him happily waving despite your silly obsession with trying to prove he hates gay people. https://t.co/Yh0HjL7o9c — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

Imagine wasting this much time desperately trying to prove a point that hasn't been relevant for 20 years. Oh girl, you showed him.☕ https://t.co/Yh0HjL7o9c — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

Looks like he's having a great time enjoying everyone and the fun of the event. 👏…👏…👏 https://t.co/mkgQAWSuyi — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

That’s what it looks like to us, too.

Its gotta be massively frustrating to LGBT activists that despite their obsession with him, he is never anything but a polite and friendly gentlemen towards them and isn't impacted by their nonsense. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

An entire generation of LGBT will boast for the next 30 years how they 'resisted' and protested Mike Pence in the most absurd, obscene and provocative ways imaginable…and never realize Pence never noticed. ☕ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

I've never seen people so smugly proud of their own ignorance. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

Case in point:

while it’s true that a lot of pence’s speeches are “up to interpretation” (or vague enough he can slip through), it doesn’t change the fact that a. he has stood with and praised james dobson, and b. religious freedom is another word for descrimination. love the emojis ur so cute https://t.co/c2KO2Bhbmb — it's fran! (@frannipan) March 19, 2018

Your arguments might be better received if one could read them properly. I believe what you are telling me is you have no idea on any of his actual positions and are greatly misinformed. Religious freedom is not discrimination, for example. I'm snarky because I care. 🌹 https://t.co/I3JabU0MEa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

But really, I do think you have a lot of misinformation. I wrote a good overview with citation. There really is nothing for you to be wasting time 'protesting' the man. https://t.co/I3JabU0MEa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

Here’s what Greene wrote last month.

i read the article and i'm fairly well read on his opinions (i try to read things from both right, left, and independent sources so i can see all points of views). i'm not really going to debate this with you because I Don't Care, and i have to get back to work. have a good day! https://t.co/3FmLeqd74p — it's fran! (@frannipan) March 19, 2018

'I know all I need to know and have no interest in having my ideas challenged' definitely sounds like you like to see all points of view. https://t.co/YtzuPjBr9q — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

@MikePenceVP AKA “Kosher Mike” prayed away his gay. 🙏🏻 🏳️‍🌈 By the way, Kosher Mike, Jesus never dated women and he lived with 12 men. Just sayin’ #yourtaxespay4israelswar #keepitreal — Jade 🌸💬♥️ (@_USAJade) March 19, 2018

This is just silly. 🤣 https://t.co/lNV6H6xi6j — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 19, 2018

This is the Left.