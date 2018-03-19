As Twitchy told you, John Oliver thought he and his celebrity friends totally pwned Mike Pence with their new book making the Pence family’s pet rabbit gay.

Yeah, we don’t get it, either. But if you ask LGBT liberals, they’ll tell you they were pwning Pence all weekend:

Yeah, Pence just looks devastated.

For what it’s worth, outspoken gay conservative Chad Felix Greene took it upon himself to burst the activists’ bubbles:

That’s what it looks like to us, too.

Case in point:

Here’s what Greene wrote last month.

This is the Left.

