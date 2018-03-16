If Twitter’s interested in proving that they don’t have an overwhelmingly pro-Left bias, this is not the way to do it:

Guess who!

Tamika Mallory, huh? Well, how about that?!

Trending

Guess so. Being an anti-Semitic bigot is a full-time job. Once Tamika and Linda Sarsour take over from Louis Farrakhan, they probably won’t have as much time to visit Twitter HQ, either.

Well, in any event, this appears to answer at least one question:

Not a good look, Twitter.

Tags: #blacklivesmatteranti-Semiticanti-SemitismTamika MallorytwitterWomen's March