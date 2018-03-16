If Twitter’s interested in proving that they don’t have an overwhelmingly pro-Left bias, this is not the way to do it:

Look who Twitter decided to invite to their headquarters https://t.co/SAwpyk5PZQ — Space Force Lt. Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 15, 2018

Guess who!

Tamika Mallory, huh? Well, how about that?!

So wait, antisemitism is cool now? — TaoOfCats (@TaoOfCats) March 16, 2018

Because of course. — I’mYourHuckleberry (@Unicornhunter90) March 15, 2018

You’ve got to be kidding me. Honestly not surprised though. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 15, 2018

Farrakhan must've been busy. — JJ (@jjbarnhart) March 16, 2018

Guess so. Being an anti-Semitic bigot is a full-time job. Once Tamika and Linda Sarsour take over from Louis Farrakhan, they probably won’t have as much time to visit Twitter HQ, either.

Well, in any event, this appears to answer at least one question:

Hey @jack is this why Farrakhan is still verified on your platform? — Skyler (@skyl3ragain) March 15, 2018

Not a good look, Twitter.

Where's the wall of people who hate Jews? I bet you know a couple of people on that one. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 15, 2018