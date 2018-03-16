As Twitchy told you, actress Gal Gadot was raked over the coals for this perfectly lovely tribute to the late Stephen Hawking:

Rest in peace Dr. Hawking. Now you're free of any physical constraints.. Your brilliance and wisdom will be cherished forever ✨ pic.twitter.com/EQzSxqNTuN — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 14, 2018

Moronic SJWs with nothing better to do slammed Gadot as “ableist” for allegedly maligning people with disabilities. That’s idiotic enough, but it’s even stupider when you consider this:

Remember: people dragging @GalGadot for her Hawking tweet as being "ableist" and lauding Hawking's bravery for being in a wheelchair and having a disability are the same ones who believe abortion should be legal if your baby has a "defect". pic.twitter.com/P7CnPeJDpb — Zach Brewer (@zwbrewer) March 16, 2018

Bingo.