As Twitchy told you, multiple people are dead following the collapse of a brand-new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University. And instead of mourning the lives lost and praying for the survivors, some people have decided to just skip ahead to the next step: Blaming Donald Trump.

And already the bridge collapsing is being blamed on @realDonaldTrump. I’m not a fan of his, but ffs people, put the blame where it lies. — Heather Hampton (@MomTo6Lambs) March 15, 2018

Here’s just a sample of the nutballs doing their damnedest to make this horrific event Trump’s fault:

Brand new unopened Pedestrian Bridge collapses in Miami. The era of Trump is turning America into a corrupt 3rd World country. Florida needs to be run by Democrats, the Republicans just make up their own versions of reality. #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/Cd0V0800cE — james johnson (@jimmyhawk9) March 15, 2018

Omg… 😢

So horribly sad… I'm incredibly thankful that bridge was NOT open for pedestrian use!! The fatalities would have been overwhelming..

Any is already too many.. An egregious construction failure.. Or perhaps due to building Regulations that Trump has retracted?🤔 https://t.co/q59h51gzSj — Keri🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲🇮🇪 (@KCRebel702) March 15, 2018

That bridge collapse looks bad. It just collapsed for no reason or was Trump and the NRA behind this? — SadoMisogynist (@MisogynstaJones) March 15, 2018

In the midst of all the joy there has been a terrible incident in Florida where a pedestrian bridge has collapsed and trapped cars underneath. Perhaps instead of tax cuts for your buddies Trump why don’t you do some REAL work for the country you profess to love so mucn. — Louise Nicholls (@loubielou32) March 15, 2018

Trump's infrastructure at work cheap and shotty work#BridgeCollapse#Bridge — Diana Stanley (@medic6423) March 15, 2018

Horrible tragedy in Florida. Bridge collapse. I don't know what regulations were followed or not followed. Way to early to say what happened here. I can say that Trump has gone out of his way to loosen building regulations. He has openly bragged about it. — Carol Baker (@Carol_Baker73) March 15, 2018

Bridge collapses, no money to fix bridges, roads!

Lots of money for tax cuts for the rich!

Thank you trump! — Dorothy (@dorothystella7) March 15, 2018

Perhaps if Trump wasn’t so busy money laundering at #Maralago he could fix a bridge or two in Miami. #TRUMPInfrastructure #FAIL https://t.co/m5emRp2glG — ⚔️ℕ𝕀𝕂𝕂𝕀 𝕠𝕗 𝕎𝔸𝕂𝔸ℕ𝔻𝔸⚔️ (@HeyNikki1) March 15, 2018

Bridge collapsed and several deaths, but Trump making border wall a priority rather than making infrastructure a priority. — Jenna (@jenna92821) March 15, 2018

Remember when Trump said: "We're going to get infrastructure built quickly, inexpensively, relatively speaking, and the permitting process will go very, very quickly." Sure hope no corners were cut in this process. This bridge is brand new ffs. https://t.co/8HPCZHqi3B — Jackie (@Jackstar009) March 15, 2018

that sh#t bridge cost 14million? Must be a #trump infrastructure deal — modrn.net (@modrn3d) March 15, 2018

Holy HELL #miami #Bridge collapse this is horrific and makes even more of a disgusting situation with the #Trump Administration blatant WASTE of #Taxpayer money when it could have helped with infrastructure I know the bridge was new but I am still outraged! #TheResistance — Actress/Activist (@Starbuck603) March 15, 2018

Miami bridge collapse was probly built with Trump concrete and inferior steel he has always used from China in his buildings — Jan M (@janewm66) March 15, 2018

Trump gets rid of regulations on building things and a bridge collapsed thanks Trump Impeach him now — Roger bomkamp (@bomkamp_roger) March 15, 2018

This is happening now! Horrible. Our infrastructure is in a bad way in this country. This is devastating! Thoughts & prayers won’t help our infrastructure either! Trump’s stupid tax bill was a smash & grab so we have no money to fix it. #Miami https://t.co/CHLsmC3HuL — General Washington (@GenWashington64) March 15, 2018

A pedestrian bridge at FIU collapsed, trapping many cars and I'm sure there are fatalities. I can't help but think this is the curse of Trump-. Nothing good has happened since he stole the White House. I just hope they will save as many people as possible. Devastating. — Phyllis Josloff❄️ 🌊 (@phyllisjosloff) March 15, 2018

'Multiple deaths' after newly constructed bridge collapses at Florida school = Trump's America — Jonathan Smith (@jonfreedomfight) March 15, 2018

Miami bridge collapses.. many may be killed. Our infrastructure sucks while Trump rapes and pillages our country. — OlgaCA2017 (@nola24073693) March 15, 2018

And then there’s this:

What a shame Trump wasn’t standing under the bridge in Miami — Larry Cousens (@cuzzyla) March 15, 2018

Disgusting.