A newly installed pedestrian bridge on the campus of Florida International University in Miami, FL has collapsed with police reporting “mass casualties”:
Police telling me there are “mass casualties” after bridge at FIU collapses to the ground. @MiamiHerald
— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
There are reports that cars and construction workers are stuck under the fallen bridge
— PantherNOW (@_PantherNOW) March 15, 2018
Photos from the disaster:
This is the scene at @FIU. First responders are trying to see if drivers are responsive. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/cLuI54M1Ep
— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
Cars are trapped under the bridge. Police confirm “multiple deaths.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/0XopSxLibE
— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
just drove under the new FIU bridge before it collapsed on the road pic.twitter.com/zmHfB9Z143
— isa (@isaaacarrasco) March 15, 2018
Update — Video added:
Police calling doctors and nurses to the scene. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/lgvkNTdQSJ
— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapse. Police moving media away “just in case the rest falls down.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/wqurS5IZTQ
— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
And this video from an eyewitness claims a worker was on top of the bridge as it fell:
THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN
— Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018
The bridge was just installed on March 10:
First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw
— FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018
The bridge allegedly passed its inspection after the move:
We are thrilled to have performed structural monitoring during a spectacular bridge move by #barnhartcrane at #FIU #Miami. Congratulations to BCR on a job well done, we always appreciate being part of the team! pic.twitter.com/SWhrYj10Js
— BDI (@BDITest) March 12, 2018
Update: The tweet above was deleted.
This brige just collapsed pic.twitter.com/wcqvJzdlU9
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 15, 2018
Update — 5 or 6 cars reportedly trapped under the bridge:
Florida Highway patrol is confirming 5 to 6 cars are crushed beneath the FIU bridge. Several fatalities, but no exact number given to media. Southwest 8th street has been shut down in both directions near the bridge.
— Nadege C. Green (@NadegeGreen) March 15, 2018
Update — The companies that built and designed the bridge have been identified:
FIU Pedestrian Bridge designers/civil engineers:
MCM (Construction) and FIGG Bridge Engineers (Design). pic.twitter.com/HFzPV2ozyB
— Omar Aslam Lugo (@OmarAslamLugo) March 15, 2018
***