A newly installed pedestrian bridge on the campus of Florida International University in Miami, FL has collapsed with police reporting “mass casualties”:

Photos from the disaster:

Trending

Update — Video added:

And this video from an eyewitness claims a worker was on top of the bridge as it fell:

The bridge was just installed on March 10:

The bridge allegedly passed its inspection after the move:

Update: The tweet above was deleted.

Update — 5 or 6 cars reportedly trapped under the bridge:

Update — The companies that built and designed the bridge have been identified:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bridge collapsefiuMiami