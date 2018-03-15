A newly installed pedestrian bridge on the campus of Florida International University in Miami, FL has collapsed with police reporting “mass casualties”:

Police telling me there are “mass casualties” after bridge at FIU collapses to the ground. @MiamiHerald — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

There are reports that cars and construction workers are stuck under the fallen bridge — PantherNOW (@_PantherNOW) March 15, 2018

Photos from the disaster:

This is the scene at @FIU. First responders are trying to see if drivers are responsive. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/cLuI54M1Ep — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

Cars are trapped under the bridge. Police confirm “multiple deaths.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/0XopSxLibE — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

just drove under the new FIU bridge before it collapsed on the road pic.twitter.com/zmHfB9Z143 — isa (@isaaacarrasco) March 15, 2018

Update — Video added:

Police calling doctors and nurses to the scene. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/lgvkNTdQSJ — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapse. Police moving media away “just in case the rest falls down.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/wqurS5IZTQ — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

And this video from an eyewitness claims a worker was on top of the bridge as it fell:

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

The bridge was just installed on March 10:

First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

The bridge allegedly passed its inspection after the move:

We are thrilled to have performed structural monitoring during a spectacular bridge move by #barnhartcrane at #FIU #Miami. Congratulations to BCR on a job well done, we always appreciate being part of the team! pic.twitter.com/SWhrYj10Js — BDI (@BDITest) March 12, 2018

Update: The tweet above was deleted.

This brige just collapsed pic.twitter.com/wcqvJzdlU9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 15, 2018

Update — 5 or 6 cars reportedly trapped under the bridge:

Florida Highway patrol is confirming 5 to 6 cars are crushed beneath the FIU bridge. Several fatalities, but no exact number given to media. Southwest 8th street has been shut down in both directions near the bridge. — Nadege C. Green (@NadegeGreen) March 15, 2018

Update — The companies that built and designed the bridge have been identified:

FIU Pedestrian Bridge designers/civil engineers: MCM (Construction) and FIGG Bridge Engineers (Design). pic.twitter.com/HFzPV2ozyB — Omar Aslam Lugo (@OmarAslamLugo) March 15, 2018

