Liberal men probably think they’ve got some major game when it comes to wooing the fairer sex, but if Kassy Dillon’s recent experience is any indication, they’re grossly overestimating their ability:
How not to ask a conservative lady on a date: pic.twitter.com/9c2e4K4q5R
Wow.
“Not only do I wanna strip you of your rights, but I also wanna strip your clothes”
Basically.
lol, what a great way to pick up ladies.
"Hey can you justify your need of rights?"
I'm taking notes. This is good stuff.
My wife loved this.
She had thought that I was the LEAST smooth man ever…
Swipe left! Swipe left!
There’s no way this is real. Biggest beta move if it is
Good news! There’s more:
Update: pic.twitter.com/PWNMsBPYux
Update: I’m honestly convinced this is why men take gender studies. pic.twitter.com/Hks8M4ejnU
Oh man. Dead.
Lol
Lmao what
Where do you find these people?!
