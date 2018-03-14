Liberal men probably think they’ve got some major game when it comes to wooing the fairer sex, but if Kassy Dillon’s recent experience is any indication, they’re grossly overestimating their ability:

How not to ask a conservative lady on a date: pic.twitter.com/9c2e4K4q5R — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 14, 2018

“Not only do I wanna strip you of your rights, but I also wanna strip your clothes” — Sienna🌻 (@sienknox) March 14, 2018

"Hey can you justify your need of rights?" — Syed Rehman (@r_syed88) March 14, 2018

Good news! There’s more:

Update: I’m honestly convinced this is why men take gender studies. pic.twitter.com/Hks8M4ejnU — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 14, 2018

