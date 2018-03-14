As Twitchy told you, #NationalWalkoutDay has produced a dizzying array of protest signs that can most charitably be described as puzzling. But this one deserves special mention because of its multiple layers of nuttiness:

clearly the JROTC is the problem, good job guys pic.twitter.com/Nyb9Nap07Y — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 14, 2018

Where to begin?

They're after the JROTC now. Awesome. https://t.co/X3rUiP612J — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018

And by awesome, I mean this is asinine. https://t.co/2hYCDFLk8Z — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018

Code Pink wants your wheelhouse burned to the ground. That's kind of their MO. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018

Sh*tting on the JROTC is tasteless enough. But given the JROTC’s role in saving Douglas High School students’ lives, Code Pink’s message is especially tone-deaf and shameful.

I mean, a JROTC student only sacrificed his life to save other students, but yeah. Let's crap on the JROTC because reasons. https://t.co/X3rUiP612J — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018

Let's ignore the jrotc kids who sacrificed their lives in Parkland to save their classmates — Greg B (@gregb94) March 14, 2018

Yeah. Who needs their great example of sacrifice and honor for kids to follow? https://t.co/XHfea7RqNi — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018

Huh. Never mind that JROTC members saved lives at Parkland. 🙄 — Miss Bossy Boots (@Vicki_Lemonds) March 14, 2018

I guess they don’t want to talk about the heroic JROTC students? — Jennifer Bossypants • With Soft Power Dividend (@ajenable) March 14, 2018

Yea kids like these are the problem pic.twitter.com/9CDrRxZxRw — dumbrat pHd mD Jd rn bS Bn AsS mFsQ DvM AaS CeRT (@Bib48311267) March 14, 2018

Spitting on the graves of the JROTC officers who gave their lives to protect their fellow students is not a good look, Code Pink. But then, what else would we expect from you vicious trolls?

