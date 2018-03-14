As Twitchy told you, #NationalWalkoutDay has produced a dizzying array of protest signs that can most charitably be described as puzzling. But this one deserves special mention because of its multiple layers of nuttiness:

Where to begin?

Sh*tting on the JROTC is tasteless enough. But given the JROTC’s role in saving Douglas High School students’ lives, Code Pink’s message is especially tone-deaf and shameful.

Spitting on the graves of the JROTC officers who gave their lives to protect their fellow students is not a good look, Code Pink. But then, what else would we expect from you vicious trolls?

Evergreen reminder:

