As Twitchy told you, #NationalWalkoutDay has produced a dizzying array of protest signs that can most charitably be described as puzzling. But this one deserves special mention because of its multiple layers of nuttiness:
clearly the JROTC is the problem, good job guys pic.twitter.com/Nyb9Nap07Y
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 14, 2018
Where to begin?
They're after the JROTC now. Awesome. https://t.co/X3rUiP612J
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018
And by awesome, I mean this is asinine. https://t.co/2hYCDFLk8Z
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018
Code Pink wants your wheelhouse burned to the ground. That's kind of their MO.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018
Sh*tting on the JROTC is tasteless enough. But given the JROTC’s role in saving Douglas High School students’ lives, Code Pink’s message is especially tone-deaf and shameful.
I mean, a JROTC student only sacrificed his life to save other students, but yeah. Let's crap on the JROTC because reasons. https://t.co/X3rUiP612J
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018
Let's ignore the jrotc kids who sacrificed their lives in Parkland to save their classmates
— Greg B (@gregb94) March 14, 2018
Yeah. Who needs their great example of sacrifice and honor for kids to follow? https://t.co/XHfea7RqNi
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018
Huh. Never mind that JROTC members saved lives at Parkland. 🙄
— Miss Bossy Boots (@Vicki_Lemonds) March 14, 2018
I guess they don’t want to talk about the heroic JROTC students?
— Jennifer Bossypants • With Soft Power Dividend (@ajenable) March 14, 2018
Yea kids like these are the problem pic.twitter.com/9CDrRxZxRw
— dumbrat pHd mD Jd rn bS Bn AsS mFsQ DvM AaS CeRT (@Bib48311267) March 14, 2018
Spitting on the graves of the JROTC officers who gave their lives to protect their fellow students is not a good look, Code Pink. But then, what else would we expect from you vicious trolls?
Evergreen reminder:
By the way, if @codepink shows up to your march in support, you've already lost.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 14, 2018