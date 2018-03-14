Winning an Olympic gold medal is probably pretty great and all, but Team USA Women’s Hockey goalie Maddie Rooney has something her fellow gold medalists don’t.

This:

Wow, how cool is this. 🙌 It is a great honor to jokingly hold the same title as someone as revered as Secretary Mattis. pic.twitter.com/Tr1UDm01OA — Maddie Rooney (@maddie_rooney35) March 13, 2018

How cool is that? It’s pretty damn cool.

