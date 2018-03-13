Rex Tillerson’s firing might be old news pretty soon, if CNN’s reporting is accurate:

So CNN is reporting Kelly may be on the way out, though not immediately

Jim live now discussing our reporting that candidates for both McMaster and Kelly's jobs are being interviewed- McMaster's ouster likely more imminent. https://t.co/G63orafhCM

CNN reports that, according to “sources,” H.R. McMaster, John Kelly, and David Shulkin’s days in Trump’s Cabinet might be numbered.

“I’m really at a point where we’re getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn on Tuesday, moments after announcing he was ousting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

A senior administration official said a further shake-up of senior staff could happen as soon as this week. Other officials suggested a longer timeline, saying Trump could execute changes over the course of the next two months.

The White House didn’t respond on Tuesday when asked about McMaster’s standing, and last week press secretary Sarah Sanders said only that “the President’s national security adviser is General McMaster.”

“He’s a valued member of the President’s team and an important part of this process,” Sanders said on Friday.