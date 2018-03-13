Last week, we told you how Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed that Joy Behar had apologized to Mike Pence for likening his Christian faith to mental illness. We — and many others — were understandably skeptical that any such apology had taken place.

Well, knock us over with a feather, because according to Pence himself, Behar indeed apologized to him. And today on “The View,” Behar used her platform to apologize not just to Pence, but to other Christians stung by her hurtful words:

.@JoyVBehar: “I think Vice Pres. Pence is right. I was raised to respect everyone's religious faith, and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.” pic.twitter.com/lhiYHdPlxK — The View (@TheView) March 13, 2018

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but good on Joy Behar.

I, a Democrat and a Christian and a #TheView , was offended by #JoyBehar remarks! 😢 So, SO happy and relieved to know she apologized! 💯👍❤ — Gloria (@gloriaonthemove) March 13, 2018

That took humility and courage and thanks for your heartfelt words. — Debra Roberts Tunney (@Debratunney) March 13, 2018

Thank you. Much appreciated. ❤️ — Susan (@dazzee) March 13, 2018

Thank you 🙏🏼 — Sahar (@skarykou) March 13, 2018

Thank you, Joy for the apology. — Audrey Arthur-Rao (@aarthurrao3) March 13, 2018

Thank you @joyvbehar. I forgive you. — Tesla ☆USA☆Patriot☆ (@TeslaIndy) March 13, 2018

That's good. Joy you apologized. Although I am conservative and a Christian, I applaud you. — George Demetrakos (@Georgedemt) March 13, 2018

Thank you Joy. I am one of those Christians and I forgive you. We all have bad days and sometimes, for the sake of entertainment, don't consider the impact of what we say. As far as I am concerned, the issue is settled. — Robin Toupin (@RToupin) March 13, 2018

Good for you @JoyBehar …when you're wrong, you're wrong. You owned up to it. — Cathie Paci (@SPEDCathie) March 13, 2018

Naturally, Joy Behar’s mea culpa didn’t sit well with some members of the Tolerance Brigade, who not only believe that Mike Pence doesn’t deserve an apology, but that he deserves to be disrespected:

He doesn’t deserve an apology — Teresa Robinson (@billyraybaby) March 13, 2018

As if Pence has moral high ground. — jimmy ellenburg (@EllenburgJimmy) March 13, 2018

not sure if apologizing was the right thing 2do. it feeds right into their self-righteousness. — EmBello (@Remynob) March 13, 2018

@JoyVBehar girl.. don't apologize… these people are the complete opposite of their supposed faith… they are evil.. deserve no respect!!!! — J Vela (@jvelabeauty) March 13, 2018

He has NO respect for lgbt people and has more than offended us using his religion as his tool – @JoyVBehar should not have apologized for her humerous delivery and if anyone should apologize it should be PENCE @VP to the millions of gay people who he has hurt and offended — Melanie Nathan (@MelanieNathan1) March 13, 2018

The @VP @mike_pence @GovPenceIN needs to make PUBLIC apology for #HATEFUL laws #Homophobia. Why is that accepted but joke is NOT. — Greg B (@Gregsbelle) March 13, 2018

It is nice that a comedian took the high road, when the @VP makes zero effort to be a better person he is a #fakechristian — Greg B (@Gregsbelle) March 13, 2018