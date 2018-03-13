Last week, we told you how Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed that Joy Behar had apologized to Mike Pence for likening his Christian faith to mental illness. We — and many others — were understandably skeptical that any such apology had taken place.

Well, knock us over with a feather, because according to Pence himself, Behar indeed apologized to him. And today on “The View,” Behar used her platform to apologize not just to Pence, but to other Christians stung by her hurtful words:

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but good on Joy Behar.

Naturally, Joy Behar’s mea culpa didn’t sit well with some members of the Tolerance Brigade, who not only believe that Mike Pence doesn’t deserve an apology, but that he deserves to be disrespected:

