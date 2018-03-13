The news of Rex Tillerson’s firing took a lot of people by surprise, but according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo, it had been brewing for a while:
BIG BREAKING: Tillerson Fired Over Rogue Bid to Save Iran Nuke Deal —
State Department efforts to undermine White House anti-Iran agenda sparked firing https://t.co/nQiIW3LXEM pic.twitter.com/V6gPzjm7cF
— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) March 13, 2018
If Tillerson was indeed let go over trying to save the Iran Deal, maybe it’s not such a bad thing that he got the boot.
Update:
BREAKING UPDATE: White House laying groundwork for Tillerson's exit since at least Dec. 2017. Tillerson had reputation of ignoring calls from top diplomats, including Israel's ambassador https://t.co/nQiIW3LXEM
— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) March 13, 2018