As Twitchy told you yesterday, Hillary Clinton’s back in the news for appalling remarks she made in India over the weekend about Trump voters. In addition to suggesting that Trump voters were motivated by sexism and racism, she also claimed that women who voted for Trump only did so because they couldn’t “[stand] up to the men in their lives.”

This morning, the women of “The View” discussed Hillary’s comments, and Meghan McCain royally let her have it:

Watch:

Needless to say, Hillary worshipers were not happy:

Trending

Lovely.

A lot more? Like what? Rolling over and excusing Hillary Clinton’s egregious, despicable remarks because she’s Hillary Clinton? Please.

Hillary Clinton impugned the characters of millions of Americans just because they didn’t vote for her.

That’s exactly what Hillary did, only she did it on the international stage. McCain’s only crime was calling her out on it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill ClintonsDemocratic partyDemocratsDonald TrumpHillary ClintonMeghan McCainThe Viewvirus