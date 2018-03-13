United Airlines already had a shaky reputation.

Delta: We're going to piss everyone off by canceling a discount program no one ever used.

"how can we possibly top our insanely bad assault-a-passenger PR crisis of last year"

This won’t help:

United confirms a dog died on a flight to LaGuardia after its employee forced its owner to stow it in an overhead compartment. https://t.co/lu7pMGRsID

More from the New York Post:

Maggie Gremminger, a passenger on a flight from Houston to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, uploaded a photo of the dog’s owners on Twitter. “I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken,” reads the image caption.

The Points Guy reports that during their flight, an attendant insisted that the woman put her dog, which was held in a TSA-approved pet carrier, in an overhead bin for the rest of the flight.

Passengers heard barking during the flight, but didn’t learn that the dog had died until the flight was over.

“There was no sound as we landed and opened his kennel,” passenger June Lara writes in a Facebook post. “There was no movement as his family called his name. I held her baby as the mother attempted to resuscitate their 10 month old puppy.”