Texas Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke debuted an interesting campaign strategy over the weekend at SXSW:

Oh yeah. He’s got this election in the bag!

Live shot of Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/XZ1DkTRpv7 — N/A (@ratiohunter) March 12, 2018

Run on that platform, Beto. We dare you.

Well…. .good luck with that in Texas. LOL. — Kristi Ryan (@hoosierclinger) March 12, 2018

This will play well in Texas. https://t.co/BHMhwUrdIQ — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 12, 2018

Does Beto know this is a state wide race? — SquarestDownOurWay (@Sq_stDownOurWay) March 12, 2018

If you thought Abortion Barbie was the worst possible political candidate in Texas, just wait until you meet Gun Control Ken. https://t.co/nvZFbN0wLp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 12, 2018

In a state where an AR-15 stopped the Sutherland Springs shooter. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2018

Anyone think to ask Beto who shot the Sutherland Springs shooter and the weapon that person used? Cruz is going to destroy this guy in Nov. https://t.co/yeWWHd59JK pic.twitter.com/zjfOxBMfB7 — David Stock (@David_A_Stock) March 12, 2018

Hope Beto’s gotten a jump-start on that concession speech.

So, he’s dropping out of the race? — Harry M Knight (@HarryMKnight) March 12, 2018

Future former Dem Senate candidate from Texas: https://t.co/rza8FMEs3c — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 12, 2018

At SXSW, Beto O’Rourke conceded the election. — Homerclese (@homeytclown) March 12, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.