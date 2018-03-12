Texas Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke debuted an interesting campaign strategy over the weekend at SXSW:
Oh yeah. He’s got this election in the bag!
Live shot of Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/XZ1DkTRpv7
— N/A (@ratiohunter) March 12, 2018
Run on that platform, Beto. We dare you.
Well…. .good luck with that in Texas. LOL.
— Kristi Ryan (@hoosierclinger) March 12, 2018
This will play well in Texas. https://t.co/BHMhwUrdIQ
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 12, 2018
Does Beto know this is a state wide race?
— SquarestDownOurWay (@Sq_stDownOurWay) March 12, 2018
If you thought Abortion Barbie was the worst possible political candidate in Texas, just wait until you meet Gun Control Ken. https://t.co/nvZFbN0wLp
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 12, 2018
In a state where an AR-15 stopped the Sutherland Springs shooter.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2018
Anyone think to ask Beto who shot the Sutherland Springs shooter and the weapon that person used? Cruz is going to destroy this guy in Nov. https://t.co/yeWWHd59JK pic.twitter.com/zjfOxBMfB7
— David Stock (@David_A_Stock) March 12, 2018
— COmtnJeeper (@SkotCG) March 12, 2018
Hope Beto’s gotten a jump-start on that concession speech.
So, he’s dropping out of the race?
— Harry M Knight (@HarryMKnight) March 12, 2018
Future former Dem Senate candidate from Texas: https://t.co/rza8FMEs3c
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 12, 2018
At SXSW, Beto O’Rourke conceded the election.
— Homerclese (@homeytclown) March 12, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.