Breaking Fast and Furious news:

BREAKING: DOJ Announces Fast and Furious Documents Withheld by Eric Holder Will Be Released https://t.co/IYg7QlVlvB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 7, 2018

JUST IN: US Justice Dept. says it reaches “conditional settlement agreement” to “begin to produce additional documents related to Operation Fast and Furious” to House Oversight Cmte. – NBC pic.twitter.com/3AFXoaXfAu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2018

Worth emphasizing:

The documents were previously withheld by Attorney General Eric Holder, who was voted in civil and criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to turn them over.

You’ll definitely want to stay tuned.