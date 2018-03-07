Breaking Fast and Furious news:
BREAKING: DOJ Announces Fast and Furious Documents Withheld by Eric Holder Will Be Released https://t.co/IYg7QlVlvB
JUST IN: US Justice Dept. says it reaches “conditional settlement agreement” to “begin to produce additional documents related to Operation Fast and Furious” to House Oversight Cmte. – NBC pic.twitter.com/3AFXoaXfAu
Worth emphasizing:
The documents were previously withheld by Attorney General Eric Holder, who was voted in civil and criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to turn them over.
