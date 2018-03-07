You can take the fundraising out of the failed presidential candidate, but … wait, no you can’t:
GUESS WHO’S RAISING BIG $ AGAIN? @HillaryClinton soliciting major donors to give $10k+ to join finance committee of her nonprofit group Onward Together, which will hold a donor mtg in April with her & @GovHowardDean. pic.twitter.com/cXymVcOc0Q
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 7, 2018
Because of course.
— Propagressive (@Propagressive) March 7, 2018
Hillary Clinton will be asking for money when she’s on her deathbed. It’s the only thing she knows how to do anymore.
How much has her dark money SuperPac raised so far? When are the FEC filings due?
— Scott Wooledge 🌹 (@Clarknt67) March 7, 2018
— gay waiter Paul (@PaulSorrentino3) March 7, 2018
So, does this mean … ?
— Eric Hartmane (@erichartmane) March 7, 2018
Hell yes https://t.co/WCiatxZapR
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 7, 2018
— wobbins (@driftkingwh) March 7, 2018
She is running
— Rob D (@dueckman123) March 7, 2018
