You can take the fundraising out of the failed presidential candidate, but … wait, no you can’t:

GUESS WHO’S RAISING BIG $ AGAIN? @HillaryClinton soliciting major donors to give $10k+ to join finance committee of her nonprofit group Onward Together, which will hold a donor mtg in April with her & @GovHowardDean. pic.twitter.com/cXymVcOc0Q — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 7, 2018

Because of course.

Hillary Clinton will be asking for money when she’s on her deathbed. It’s the only thing she knows how to do anymore.

How much has her dark money SuperPac raised so far? When are the FEC filings due? — Scott Wooledge 🌹 (@Clarknt67) March 7, 2018

Inquiring minds wanna know!

So, does this mean … ?

She is running — Rob D (@dueckman123) March 7, 2018

***

Related:

Does #OnwardTogether prove Hillary’s cool with ‘dark money’ if it goes to her?