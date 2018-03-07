In case you thought for a second that gun grabbers like Joy Reid are genuinely interested in a dialogue with gun rights advocates, here’s a reality check:

Joy Reid says that conservatives who have pro-gun views have "an old kind of crusty, creepy, worldview." The MSNBC panel said they are happy that conservatives are going to "thankfully die off." pic.twitter.com/l0uTEQh92j — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2018

LOL, Joy Reid is slightly older than I am. (We aren't exactly old, but we aren't exactly young, either.) — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) March 7, 2018

For those of you who couldn’t make it through the whole thing (and we don’t blame you), you might be interested to know that after expressing his relief that some the “crusty, creepy” gun rights advocates will “thankfully die off,” Former Breitbart media consultant Kurt Bardella also proclaimed that Donald Trump and Republicans will be complicit in the next mass shooting. Reid’s response? “Absolutely.”

Classy.

Wow. Just wow! — Faith Martinez (@RMartinez7777) March 7, 2018

Sweet @JoyAnnReid never stopped that guest with his foul comment. She is disgusting — Me (@kbunky1) March 7, 2018

So I’m supposed to find common ground with people who have zero respect for my worldview and are looking forward to my death? https://t.co/WpOP8w8od4 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 7, 2018

Yeah, we don’t get it, either.

Opening up the possibility of discourse one ad hominem at a time. — Michael Fernandez (@FergusMcDoogs) March 7, 2018

Don't give people like @JoyAnnReid an inch. They hate you. Never compromise https://t.co/Xvs5X46Wv2 — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) March 7, 2018

How can the Left ever expect to get any respect from conservatives if some of their loudest voices speak like this? They’re not doing themselves any favors, either.