In case you thought for a second that gun grabbers like Joy Reid are genuinely interested in a dialogue with gun rights advocates, here’s a reality check:

For those of you who couldn’t make it through the whole thing (and we don’t blame you), you might be interested to know that after expressing his relief that some the “crusty, creepy” gun rights advocates will “thankfully die off,” Former Breitbart media consultant Kurt Bardella also proclaimed that Donald Trump and Republicans will be complicit in the next mass shooting. Reid’s response? “Absolutely.”

Classy.

Yeah, we don’t get it, either.

How can the Left ever expect to get any respect from conservatives if some of their loudest voices speak like this? They’re not doing themselves any favors, either.

 

