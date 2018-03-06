As Twitchy told you last night, Bethany Mandel penned a powerful op-ed for the New York Times explaining her decision to purchase a gun to protect her family. Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts proceeded to not only dismiss Mandel’s very valid concerns but also to slime her for her “white privilege.”

This morning, Mandel appeared on “FOX & Friends” to discuss her piece:

And Oliver Willis poked his head out from under a rock to fling his own poo at her:

Trending

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving hell is wrong with him?

Is this really the route gun grabbers want to go? Attacking mothers who love their children and want to exercise their Constitutional right to defend them? Because it won’t end well for them.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bethany MandelmansplainingmomOliver Willisself-defense