As Twitchy told you last night, Bethany Mandel penned a powerful op-ed for the New York Times explaining her decision to purchase a gun to protect her family. Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts proceeded to not only dismiss Mandel’s very valid concerns but also to slime her for her “white privilege.”

This morning, Mandel appeared on “FOX & Friends” to discuss her piece:

Gun-owning mother of three: What gun critics don’t understand is that a lot of us own guns because we have children | @bethanyshondark pic.twitter.com/lWhI43MLjH — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 6, 2018

And Oliver Willis poked his head out from under a rock to fling his own poo at her:

if you're a mom, having guns in your home makes me question how much you care about your kids, period. https://t.co/cX1jEJ6j2E — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 6, 2018

"I'm a mom, that's why I have pointy sticks and crack pipes all over my home. Because I am a mom." — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 6, 2018

the perverse thing is conservatives love to attack single moms – esp if theyre black or latino – but want to praise mothers who put guns in their homes. i mean, come on. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 6, 2018

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving hell is wrong with him?

This is literally the dumbest of dumb takes I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/5Fbg7aVNJu — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 6, 2018

Is this really the route gun grabbers want to go? Attacking mothers who love their children and want to exercise their Constitutional right to defend them? Because it won’t end well for them.

Do you have kids? Have you spent any time with firearms? Have you ever had someone break into your home? — Michael Noll (@nollpost) March 6, 2018

Late 40's when I became a single mom. After 2 break-ins in my neighborhood, I investigated, trained and became licensed TO protect my son. We're responsible parents. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) March 6, 2018

How long have you been a mom? Or a woman? Or a 3-year-old crime victim? Or a trained gun owner who stores her gun(s) responsibly? I make a different choice in my house because I’ve had different experiences, but @bethanyshondark is not a bad mom just because you don’t like guns. — Mary Howle (@MaryHowle) March 6, 2018

What a ridiculous and awful thing to say about a mother. A new low. 🏆 — Selena (@Sel_Lex53) March 6, 2018

Who the hell are you to judge me. I protect my kids any way I can and safely. I am well trained and armed. I question people like you who are scared of strong women — Tori (@Notorrius) March 6, 2018

Mansplaining to moms about how much they care about their kids. Bless your heart https://t.co/LZ4FUKtpis — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 6, 2018

This is today's totalitarian left in a nutshell: agree with me or you hate your own offspring. Let me womansplain something to you, jack*ss: whenever you guys do this it makes the other half of America dig in deeper. Enjoy Trump 2020! https://t.co/xbqHA5FAVh — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) March 6, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.