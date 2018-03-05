Comedian and “The Opposition” host Jordan Klepper recently sat down with CNN’s Brian Stelter to share his thoughts on the gun control debate. Unfortunately for Klepper, what he demonstrated was profound ignorance when it comes to our Constitution and the way America works:

First of all, it appears that in Klepper’s mind, “the majority” represents anyone who agrees with him and the handful of Parkland students who have been turned into gun control mouthpieces.

And second of all, “what the majority wants” isn’t the basis for our system of government.

