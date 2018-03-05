Comedian and “The Opposition” host Jordan Klepper recently sat down with CNN’s Brian Stelter to share his thoughts on the gun control debate. Unfortunately for Klepper, what he demonstrated was profound ignorance when it comes to our Constitution and the way America works:

In America's debate about guns, "there's not enough attention paid to what the majority wants," @JordanKlepper told me https://t.co/6beZI1sikf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2018

So not a serious discussion on gun violence then, thanks again Brian. — jbee193 (@jbee193) March 5, 2018

First of all, it appears that in Klepper’s mind, “the majority” represents anyone who agrees with him and the handful of Parkland students who have been turned into gun control mouthpieces.

Agreed. You should have more 2A advocates on your program like @KyleKashuv to better represent the majority. — Big Baad Wolf (@bigbaadwolf) March 5, 2018

So the students from Parkland do not include this student?….https://t.co/ZJReNkAbeX — Christian Ellison (@DarthCell) March 5, 2018

Also, do the Parkland students advocating anti-gun policies truly represent the majority or is the NRA the only loud minority that is involved here? — Christian Ellison (@DarthCell) March 5, 2018

And second of all, “what the majority wants” isn’t the basis for our system of government.

Actually, we have the Bill of Rights precisely to ignore mob opinion. https://t.co/31JocIa0V8 — Lee Doren (@LDoren) March 5, 2018

Reminder: This is why we have a constitution. (Also, we have no idea what the majority wants.) https://t.co/drfQ3KJMKl — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 5, 2018

Hmmmmm…it's almost as if republics are set up not to simply go along with what the majority wants. — Cuddlin'Chloë (@IH8JeffreyMaier) March 5, 2018

