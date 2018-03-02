Earlier today, Brit Hume made a bold prediction about Delta’s decision to end its relationship with the NRA:

And we suspect Hume’s prediction will turn out to have been a massive understatement. Check this out:

More from USA Today:

The Georgia legislature removed a jet-fuel tax break from a larger tax package Thursday. Lawmakers were upset that Delta, which is headquartered in Atlanta, dropped the National Rifle Association from a discount-fare program in an effort to appear neutral on gun policy.

After the firestorm, Delta will review all its marketing programs to avoid those that might become political, CEO Ed Bastian announced Friday.

But the airline said only 13 passengers ever bought tickets with an NRA discount. That translates into each discount costing the airline about $3 million in tax breaks.

… And millions more in lost revenue from gun owners and gun rights advocates pissed off at Delta for giving the NRA the middle finger.

Solid B+, Delta.

Whoops?

That’s being very generous.

Better luck next time, Delta.

