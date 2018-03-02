Earlier today, Brit Hume made a bold prediction about Delta’s decision to end its relationship with the NRA:

I suspect Delta will come to regret it ever wandered into this swamp. https://t.co/enzsnTobbB — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 2, 2018

And we suspect Hume’s prediction will turn out to have been a massive understatement. Check this out:

Only 13 Delta passengers have ever bought tickets with an NRA discount. https://t.co/o2NbBc5cuj — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 2, 2018

More from USA Today:

The Georgia legislature removed a jet-fuel tax break from a larger tax package Thursday. Lawmakers were upset that Delta, which is headquartered in Atlanta, dropped the National Rifle Association from a discount-fare program in an effort to appear neutral on gun policy. After the firestorm, Delta will review all its marketing programs to avoid those that might become political, CEO Ed Bastian announced Friday. But the airline said only 13 passengers ever bought tickets with an NRA discount. That translates into each discount costing the airline about $3 million in tax breaks.

… And millions more in lost revenue from gun owners and gun rights advocates pissed off at Delta for giving the NRA the middle finger.

And now tens of thousands of NRA members will go out of their way to avoid ever flying @Delta again. https://t.co/KptUwWawhz — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 2, 2018

Not just NRA members, Cam. Tens of millions of right-leaning Americans are watching this unfold & taking note of which companies cave & pander to the Left. https://t.co/Ywx6rZogWo — Kira Argounova (Strassel Republican) (@Kira_Media) March 2, 2018

Solid B+, Delta.

Whoops?

Now that is funny 😆 https://t.co/vt07MqC93O — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) March 2, 2018

LOL! — Jeff Bullock (@JefferyEBullock) March 2, 2018

Bwhahahahaha IDIOTS. — I can write anything here. (@FunkyRabidcow) March 2, 2018

That’s being very generous.

b-b-but all those likes and retweets https://t.co/KupJ9RC6cZ — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 2, 2018

That's just about $3,000,000 per ticket for the tax break they lost. Well played @delta, well played. https://t.co/lemZzOygHG — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 2, 2018

lol was it worth it Delta? — Carol Burke (@boburk5) March 2, 2018

Alex

I will take “stupid PR stunts” for $500 Who is @Delta — Edgy (@EdDonnahoe) March 2, 2018

So, in essence, by doing exactly NOTHING, Delta could have saved $40 million? Clever work there! — Chris Tune (@crtune) March 2, 2018

I didn't join the NRA for its discounts honestly, and it appears most don't. This was a major stupid move on Delta's part. — Rob Solo (@robsolo) March 2, 2018

This is not the systemic social change you're looking for. https://t.co/G1GGbMKY1z — Ben (@BenHowe) March 2, 2018

Better luck next time, Delta.