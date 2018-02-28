As Twitchy told you, during that absolute disaster of a meeting on gun control at the White House, Donald Trump suggested a grab-guns-and-ask-questions-later approach to addressing the problem of gun violence:

Even some of Trump’s most ardent defenders are calling him out for that. Wonder if they ever thought they’d find common ground with GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, a reliable critic of Trump who’s spoken out against the president’s other decidedly non-(or anti-)conservative positions and policies. This afternoon, Sasse didn’t mince words in his denunciation of Trump’s blatantly unconstitutional proposal:

Trending

That’s gonna leave a mark. And it should.

Trump’s already shot himself in the foot once today. If he wants to make it out of this mess alive, he’s gonna need to do a 180 and stay there.

***

Related:

‘WTF I love Trump now’! So, will Dems and gun control advocates praise Trump for this?

RUH ROH: Chris Hayes has a BUZZKILL for giddy Dems at gun control meeting with Trump

Well, then: Trump throws cold water on Rep. Steve Scalise’s call for concealed carry reciprocity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben SasseConstitutionDonald Trumpdue processgun controlgunsSecond Amendment