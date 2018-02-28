As Twitchy told you, during that absolute disaster of a meeting on gun control at the White House, Donald Trump suggested a grab-guns-and-ask-questions-later approach to addressing the problem of gun violence:

Trump on eliminating potential danger: "I like taking the guns early.. take the guns first, go through due process second" pic.twitter.com/g8tEK7eKkf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 28, 2018

Even some of Trump’s most ardent defenders are calling him out for that. Wonder if they ever thought they’d find common ground with GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, a reliable critic of Trump who’s spoken out against the president’s other decidedly non-(or anti-)conservative positions and policies. This afternoon, Sasse didn’t mince words in his denunciation of Trump’s blatantly unconstitutional proposal:

, @SenSasse rips Trump meeting: "Strong leaders don't automatically agree with the last thing that was said to them. We have the Second Amendment and due process of law for a reason." — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 28, 2018

Sen. Sasse: "We're not ditching any Constitutional protections simply because the last person the President talked to today doesn’t like them.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 28, 2018

this @BenSasse statement on the White House meeting on guns is an on the record, profanity-free version of what many GOP aides have been e-mailing/texting in the last few hours: pic.twitter.com/g2r5RnltVV — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) February 28, 2018

That’s gonna leave a mark. And it should.

Trump’s already shot himself in the foot once today. If he wants to make it out of this mess alive, he’s gonna need to do a 180 and stay there.

