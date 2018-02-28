What’s say we check in with Hillary Clinton? What’s she up to? If you guessed introspection and self-awareness, we’re sorry, but you’re wrong:

I say this as a former Secretary of State and as an American: the Russians are still coming. Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?https://t.co/Z6uaSCgdF6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2018

You know, Hillary, just because you’re senile doesn’t mean the rest of us have forgotten what you’ve done.

Remember when your boss said "the 1980s called and they want their foreign policy back" and you nodded along with him? Remember? I remember. https://t.co/N83fLmDELx — RBe (@RBPundit) February 28, 2018

Hold on for a sec, Paul Revere. You invited Putin to your Clinton Foundation galas. Guess he wasn't evil enough to get a fundraising pitch? You presented an actual reset button to the Russian foreign min. For the entirety of your tenure, you appeased RUhttps://t.co/uSYkX84aSk — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 28, 2018

But that was different, we suppose.