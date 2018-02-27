Anyone else find this … problematic?
Scoop: DCCC warned Dem candidates against pushing for gun reforms after the Las Vegas concert shooting. Urged offering "thoughts and prayers" instead. https://t.co/MlxWB1RFym … via @danielmarans
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 27, 2018
DCCC urged candidates to offer "thoughts and prayers" immediately after the Las Vegas shooting. https://t.co/Ep3kMQebkS
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 27, 2018
More from the HuffPost:
The morning after the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas, a member of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s press staff warned House candidates and their staffs not to “politicize” the shooting that day. Politicization, according to the DCCC official, included talking about gun violence prevention policy.
“You and your candidate will be understandably outraged and upset, as will your community. However, DO NOT POLITICIZE IT TODAY,” DCCC regional press secretary Evan Lukaske wrote to candidates in the Northeast. “There will be time for politics and policy discussion, but any message today should be on offering thoughts/prayers for victims and their families, and thanking 1st responders who saved lives.”
That actually sounds … really reasonable and logical. Naturally, gun control activists are pissed:
Gun violence prevention activists said they were disappointed the DCCC was advising candidates not to aggressively talk about policy solutions as often as possible. Ladd Everitt, director of the gun violence prevention group One Pulse for America, described the DCCC email as “pathetic.” Mark Glaze, senior adviser to the group Guns Down, said it was “straight out of the NRA’s talking points.”
“If the DCCC is willing to give up a key issue and offend virtually every Democrat so as not to bother eight Independents in rural Missouri, they’re even more incompetent than we thought, and Democrats should be very worried about the midterms,” Glaze said.
More from Twitter:
