Well, well, well … will you look at this? Looks like Bernie Sanders is gonna be pretty busy:

More from CNN:

Levi Sanders, 48, said in a statement first reported by WMUR and since posted on his campaign website that he is entering the open-seat race to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter.

“This is a unique opportunity to listen to the hard working men and women of New Hampshire about the issues that matter to them,” he said.

Levi Sanders isn’t the only Sanders’ family member seeking public office this year. Carina Driscoll, who is Bernie Sanders’ stepdaughter, is running as an independent to be mayor of Burlington, Vermont, the first elected office her stepfather held.

Haven’t you heard? It’s OK when they do it.

Privilege is alive and well!

