Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has no doubt been through more emotional trauma than most of us will face in a lifetime. But lately, his crusade has been less about justice for the dead than it’s been about self-promotion and being a glorified mouthpiece for the gun control movement.

He’s spent the past several days making the rounds on the media circuit — and getting his facts colossally wrong in the process. His media admirers have thus far been pretty reluctant to set him straight. But National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke doesn’t have that problem. Today, he called Hogg out for spouting dishonest — not to mention incoherent — talking points. With the utmost class, of course:

And that’s why Cooke is the master. America is lucky as hell to have him.

