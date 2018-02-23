Let’s face it: This news cycle, like so many others, has been pretty terrible. We needed something good to happen … and today, we got our wish, courtesy of National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke:

I became a U.S. citizen this morning. https://t.co/jza1dySXGD — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 23, 2018

Cooke writes:

This morning, at 8 a.m., I did something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember: I became an American. I first applied for a visa in early 2011, and since then I have slowly worked my way through the system — first as a visa-holder, then as a permanent resident (green card), and, finally, as a citizen. It feels odd finally to be at this point. I decided that I wanted to be an American on my first visit here at age three. Sure, at that point it wasn’t quite clear to me whether there was an America outside of Walt Disney World. But on subsequent visits, of which there were many, I discovered that there really was, and that it was a giant, rambunctious, beautiful place. Since then, I’ve never wavered in my ambition to be of it. … “My fellow Americans.” How sweet that sounds.

That’s music to our ears, too, Mr. Cooke.

