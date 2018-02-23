Addressing CPAC this morning, Donald Trump dropped the world’s tiniest bombshell:
.@POTUS: "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks, I work hard at it." #CPAC2018 pic.twitter.com/74gHDNojp3
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2018
TRUMP: “I try like Hell to hide my bald spot.”
This is performance art. pic.twitter.com/HtFQ11eRMc
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2018
Sorry, we seem to have misplaced our shocked faces.
I think this is the first time I’ve ever heard him make a self deprecating remark.
— Todd Bergert (@toddabergert) February 23, 2018
Own it.
— Brad Duncan (@RealBradDuncan) February 23, 2018
Kudos for addressing the subject matter…👍
— Geo Strasser (@DownNOutNow) February 23, 2018