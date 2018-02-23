Addressing CPAC this morning, Donald Trump dropped the world’s tiniest bombshell:

.@POTUS: "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks, I work hard at it." #CPAC2018 pic.twitter.com/74gHDNojp3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2018

TRUMP: “I try like Hell to hide my bald spot.” This is performance art. pic.twitter.com/HtFQ11eRMc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2018

Sorry, we seem to have misplaced our shocked faces.

I think this is the first time I’ve ever heard him make a self deprecating remark. — Todd Bergert (@toddabergert) February 23, 2018

Own it. — Brad Duncan (@RealBradDuncan) February 23, 2018