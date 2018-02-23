MSNBC’s so busy leaning forward that they can’t glance in a mirror to see how mind-numbingly stupid they look.

Take it away, Lawrence O’Donnell:

And here’s Stephanie Ruhle bringing up the rear:

We’ve heard a lot of anti-gun arguments, but the bullet speed one may take the cake.

Satire must’ve gotten shot with one of those extra-fast AR-15 bullets.

The fact that MSNBC geniuses are so earnest in their stupidity only makes this funnier.

In all seriousness, though:

