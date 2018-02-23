MSNBC’s so busy leaning forward that they can’t glance in a mirror to see how mind-numbingly stupid they look.

Take it away, Lawrence O’Donnell:

Lawrence: A bullet fired from an AR-15 travels 3x faster than one from a handgun. And yet the president and the NRA think giving teachers guns will stop a school shooter https://t.co/heze69kRDU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2018

And here’s Stephanie Ruhle bringing up the rear:

Also remember that Reagan was surrounded by the secret service in 1981…yet, he was shot.

How will teachers with guns protect students?

How does the best marksman in the world with a handgun take down a shooter with an AR-15 (bullets travel 3x faster) https://t.co/SRgoIaqnTl — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 23, 2018

We’ve heard a lot of anti-gun arguments, but the bullet speed one may take the cake.

There have been some ridiculously stupid anti-gun things said in the past few days, but this by far is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard — Scott (@rsk1911) February 23, 2018

It would seem that drug-testing isn’t a thing at MSNBC — aThirdOfDuane (@aThirdOfDuane) February 23, 2018

Oh my god, this is actually going to be a talking point, isn't it? The fact that AR-15 bullet travel milliseconds faster? https://t.co/F7QdKBKiVQ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 23, 2018

I love the "travels 3x faster" part, as if that actually matters. Party of science. https://t.co/Uao6bsJScF — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 23, 2018

Oh my God. This is an actual talking point. From the party of science. Satire is dead.https://t.co/7gEnVqzqqb — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 23, 2018

Satire must’ve gotten shot with one of those extra-fast AR-15 bullets.

Not even factoring in the speeds of light and sound, any caliber round fired from any weapon will close a 100' gap between the shooter and the target before the target's brain has even registered that there was a shot fired. These people are incredibly dumb. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 23, 2018

If you put handgun rounds on target, and the target isn't wearing armor, the target goes down. They're. Still. Bullets. https://t.co/gz2GbpJK63 — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) February 23, 2018

Good grief, @SRuhle. Inside a school there's no range disadvantage for a handgun. From across a room, handgun bullets striking an unarmored murderer's center of mass will still incapacitate him. — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) February 23, 2018

For the love of God, can journalists who have never touched a gun please at least watch a couple youtube videos? Take 10 minutes to learn a tiny bit and you won't come off like a complete imbecile on television. Please. — Truth Bombs (@TRUTHB0MBZ) February 23, 2018

Not all handguns are equal.. https://t.co/qEq0DxayQP — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 23, 2018

You realize the difference in an AR-15's vs. handgun's bullet's travel time is in the hundredths of seconds, right? https://t.co/uI1NRkepuv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 23, 2018

No, but in all seriousness. What does the speed of the bullet have to do with whether a person with a handgun could stop a person with an AR-15? I really really need to know the logic behind this comment because, frankly, I need the laugh. https://t.co/ztsf2pRiRz — RBe (@RBPundit) February 23, 2018

The fact that MSNBC geniuses are so earnest in their stupidity only makes this funnier.

We need to ban the guns that shoot the really fast bullets. Normal bullets are fine. Nobody *needs* REALLY fast bullets. — David Edward (@_David_Edward) February 23, 2018

LOL. You're so dumb — Ordy Packard's Non-flamethrower (@TheOpulentAmish) February 23, 2018

My sides hurt from laughing about the bullet speed comparison thing. I mean, this is grade A unintentional comedy. https://t.co/alcce0fLHH — RBe (@RBPundit) February 23, 2018

In all seriousness, though: