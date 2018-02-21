It’s a red-letter day over at CNN.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Chris Cuomo willfully pushed a bogus story about a 20-year-old who claimed that he bought an AR-15 in five minutes. On top of that, they harassed an elderly Trump voter at her home.

Now comes this:

Here are the 71 Florida lawmakers — all of them Republicans — who refused to vote for an assault weapons ban, along with their NRA rating https://t.co/5RFJWpMqqf pic.twitter.com/Gf47cRDLf8 — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2018

Let’s hear it for Real Journalism!

"Refused to vote for"? Seriously? This reads like advocacy, not reporting. https://t.co/r0IxoSSG6Y — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 21, 2018

That’s because it is advocacy.

We can always count on CNN to be an objective arbiter of news and fact. "Refused to vote"…nice. — Concerned Conservative (@JJ_Mitch2) February 21, 2018

@jaketapper Not that you're the go-to CNN guy but you're usually reachable on Twitter/level-headed and honest: is this phrasing really acceptable/unbiased journalism? — Anthony J. (@Jay_Conz) February 21, 2018

This isn't journalism. This is advocacy and don't complain when you are confronted about your advocacy. https://t.co/H9zfVTE16i — RBe (@RBPundit) February 21, 2018

CNN’s really doing their damnedest to rip up that last shred of credibility.

Are you suggesting that they voted incorrectly, objective news media outlet? Do you list legislators who accept Support from Planned Parenthood during the pro-life march in DC? Oh, forgot. You don’t cheer that cause. #GrossMediaBias — DanLIVA (@dan_liva) February 21, 2018

Now do the Dems that voted against the 20 week abortion ban — Paul Federici (@hockeydadof4) February 21, 2018

I might as well keep adding to this thread as long as CNN continues down this path. The tweet below is yet another example. Would they ever do this for Dems that voted against the 20-week abortion ban? https://t.co/OgZ5uhjNzd — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 21, 2018

Nope.

Getting harder and harder to differentiate between CNN and MSNBC. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 21, 2018

Note to CNN: That’s not a compliment.