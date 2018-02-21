It’s a red-letter day over at CNN.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Chris Cuomo willfully pushed a bogus story about a 20-year-old who claimed that he bought an AR-15 in five minutes. On top of that, they harassed an elderly Trump voter at her home.

Now comes this:

Let’s hear it for Real Journalism!

Trending

That’s because it is advocacy.

CNN’s really doing their damnedest to rip up that last shred of credibility.

Nope.

Note to CNN: That’s not a compliment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: advocacyCNNFloridagun controlNRA