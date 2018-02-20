Well, the NRA might as well pack it in. Because the Women’s March is really gunning for them now:

Because of course the Women’s March is peddling that shameful garbage.

Trending

There’s plenty more where that came from, but since — unlike the people running the Women’s March Twitter feed — you have actual lives, we’ll stop with that one. Because let’s face it: That tweet contains more than enough to work with.

You’ve gotta love the Women’s March accusing the NRA of promoting bigotry.

Reminder:

So, if it’s all the same to the Women’s March, we’ll pass on their crusade and take our chances with the NRA. The Women’s March doesn’t stand up against bigotry, and they certainly don’t stand up for women.

Tags: gun controlgunsNRAWomen's March