Well, the NRA might as well pack it in. Because the Women’s March is really gunning for them now:

Hi everyone, here's a simple breakdown of how dangerous and influential the NRA is. (And how we stop them.) Please retweet!#VoteThemOut#PowerToThePolls#ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/wfJRtYgu6V — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 20, 2018

The NRA has given hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to gun programs in schools and churches, including more than $10,000 to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s rifle marksmanship team in 2016, which trained the Parkland shooter.https://t.co/BLJF5WyMDq — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 20, 2018

Because of course the Women’s March is peddling that shameful garbage.

The NRA has given hundreds of millions of dollars to elected officials, including spending more than $31 million on the 2016 presidential election.https://t.co/y0G2dEu8rF — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 20, 2018

It's not just about money… The NRA is directly tied to the rise in white supremacy in the U.S. — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 20, 2018

There’s plenty more where that came from, but since — unlike the people running the Women’s March Twitter feed — you have actual lives, we’ll stop with that one. Because let’s face it: That tweet contains more than enough to work with.

You’ve gotta love the Women’s March accusing the NRA of promoting bigotry.

This is going to come as a surprise to NRA Board Members Karl Malone, Allen West, Carl Rowan Jr., and Niger Innis. https://t.co/8fU6LjgpSR — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 20, 2018

Odd. I'm a Korean-American. I've been a proud NRA member for years. They have yet to burn a cross on my lawn. Also, they won't bc this this tweet is total garbage. https://t.co/oMirWQBeON — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) February 20, 2018

Reminder:

Literally has an anti-Semite as one of it's leaders. 👇👇 https://t.co/mqekgsPV54 — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) February 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Women's March is led by anti-Semite and friend of terrorists @lsarsour https://t.co/8fU6LjgpSR — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 20, 2018

I dont know, id say an org that has leaders who've openly praised Louis Farrakhan and welcomed Jew and cop killers with opened arms shouldn't really be listed to. https://t.co/fAFgHx8Xmv — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 20, 2018

So, if it’s all the same to the Women’s March, we’ll pass on their crusade and take our chances with the NRA. The Women’s March doesn’t stand up against bigotry, and they certainly don’t stand up for women.