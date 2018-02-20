Where would the gun control debate be without the brilliant insight of Sally Kohn?
So conservatives are certain that two gay people being able to marry will turn all kids in America gay BUT insist that pro-gun culture, let alone policy, doesn’t have any affect on perpetrators of mass shootings?
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2018
Wat.
As always, thank you for the rational and fact based discourse
— RMead (@Rmead28) February 20, 2018
That’s sarcasm, of course.
Wait. What? ✋ That makes no sense whatsoever.
— Christina Barkley (@Christinabark) February 20, 2018
I'll take non sequiturs for $800, Alex.
— Chad D. Christy (@ChadDChristy) February 20, 2018
If she only had a brain …
Strawman much?
— 🦅🇺🇸🕊 (@HMSPitts) February 20, 2018
Straw man much.
— Scott papalardos gun collection (@JohnithanSummer) February 20, 2018
That’s quite the straw man you’ve got there Dorothy.
— Jason E Wheeler (@Jasonew6) February 20, 2018
Which conservatives are you referring to specifically? Surely you wouldn’t be building a strawman.
— Drunken Ninja Master (@TideBrah) February 20, 2018
You should buy one of @elonmusk's flamethrowers. They work extra good on straw men.
— Fresh (@FreshAiracle) February 20, 2018
— Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) February 20, 2018
Sally Kohn is just the gift that keeps on giving.
Sally, this is the stupid. Not only stupid, but dishonest
— I’ll take that to go please (@MrJonnyCab) February 20, 2018
All people named Sally Kohn make pointless statements about whole groups of people all the time.
— Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) February 20, 2018
Literally no conservative ever has said this.
If you want to talk about pro-gun culture, go lecture Hollywood, who makes millions each year glorifying guns, NOT law-abiding citizens trying to live their life.
— elisabethlehem (@elisabethlehem) February 20, 2018