Gun control advocates have been waxing poetic about the Stoneman High School students — and other kids — who are condemning the NRA and calling for stricter gun laws. Because never let a crisis go to waste.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg to politicians who receive NRA donations: “If you can’t get elected without taking money from child murderers, why are you running?” (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/qcdlcpcEfV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 19, 2018

Students protesting outside the White House calling for gun law reform.#PresidentsDay2018https://t.co/MLi3QYTWpc — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 19, 2018

Why the Hell does the NRA literally have a million times more say in the gun debate than Emma Gonzalez, her classmates, friends and parents? Why does money weigh heavier than common sense? Why does a child make more sense than our President?? — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 19, 2018

But not every student is toeing their preferred line. Yesterday, Jake Tapper highlighted one Parkland student, Colton Haab, who had the nerve to suggest that if Aaron Feis — who was a school security guard as well as a coach — had been able to carry a firearm, Nikolas Cruz may have been stopped a lot sooner:

Student Colton Haab says there should be more restrictions on guns but also “If coach Feis had had his firearm in school that day, I believe that he could have most likely stopped the threat.” https://t.co/SSjwpeuKvq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2018

Suddenly, there are some kids we shouldn’t listen to.

That student has been through hell, so I am not one to judge, br that is assuming the coach would want to carry his firearm at school. He did enough by teaching and coaching students. He should not have needed to be a line of defense against an instrument of war. — Megs (@ApplePieHubbub) February 18, 2018

I love hypotheticals about what dead men could or couldn’t have done in an emergency situation for which they never trained. However had assault weapons been banned Cruz could have never mowed down 17 people. Had people cared about the warning signs he could have been helped. — dream act now (@ohbrynne) February 18, 2018

Exactly. What if Cruz used an other door? What if it was an other coach or teacher? Should ALL adults on site need to carry a gun? It makes no sense. — Claire (@clairefromparis) February 18, 2018

Having teachers carry guns in school is an absurd suggestion that only seens sane to people who have gotten used to how absurd our country has become. — Ben Coccio (@bencoccio) February 18, 2018

But for John Latimer, a former reporter for the Lebanon Daily News, it wasn’t enough to dismiss Haab for having an opinion he didn’t agree with. He also had to try to dig up dirt on the kid:

I love the Confederate flags on young Colton's Facebook page. Especially the one that has the word Nobama on it. #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/6L23VzzHRN — John Latimer (@JohnMLatimer) February 18, 2018

Seriously?

This adult man is trying to shame one of the Parkland survivors because he doesn’t like his views. https://t.co/ofg0UX4lMy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 19, 2018

Tapper rightly called Latimer out for that:

You’re going through the FB page of the teenage survivor of a school shooting for what purpose? Because you disagree with something he said? Where is your humanity? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2018

Not surprisingly, Latimer wasn’t sorry:

Fair point. I didn't go beyond or attempt to go beyond what is on his public page. I also would not have made it public if he had not chosen to make himself public first. I did want to understand him better. And now, I think I do. — John Latimer (@JohnMLatimer) February 18, 2018

We certainly understand John Latimer better.

I think we’ve all learned a lot more about you than you did about this kid. — Beau Franklin (@BeauBFranklin) February 19, 2018

your explanation makes you look 10x worse. Seek help. — Mully Fein (@MullyFein) February 19, 2018

The only "flying elusive donkey" I see here is you, John.

What you fail to realize is; it doesn't matter what side of the political spectrum you're on when you and your friends are being shot at. Yet even in your response you still blame him for going public. Wow, just wow. — Jennifer (@TomsMom1997) February 19, 2018

You're such a POS. You're so quick to capitalize on victims UNLESS they don't uphold your views. You're no better than anyone you claim to be above. — Treysha Lynn (@TreyshaLynn) February 19, 2018