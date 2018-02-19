As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, the New York Daily News and ThinkProgress went out of their ways to smear both the NRA and the JROTC program. Their takes were nothing short of disgusting. And yet, somehow, Sirius XM host and proud Resistance member Dean Obeidallah managed to outdo them both:

Good Lord.

In a word, yes.

Aside from insanely smearing the NRA as a “terrorist” organization training future “terrorists,” Dean conveniently left out this little detail:

It’s disgusting. But you know the MSM mantra: Never let the facts get in the way of a good narrative.

No argument here.

***

