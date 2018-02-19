As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, the New York Daily News and ThinkProgress went out of their ways to smear both the NRA and the JROTC program. Their takes were nothing short of disgusting. And yet, somehow, Sirius XM host and proud Resistance member Dean Obeidallah managed to outdo them both:

Florida shooting killer Nikolas Cruz was literally trained by the NRA! The NRA is now training terrorists who kill American children!! https://t.co/rJeKumqusd — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 19, 2018

Are you incapable of telling the truth? Is that the problem? https://t.co/x3554I52pm — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 19, 2018

Truth isn't your forte. — The Tropical Cow (@Tropicow) February 19, 2018

A disgusting lie. Shame! — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) February 19, 2018

Aside from insanely smearing the NRA as a “terrorist” organization training future “terrorists,” Dean conveniently left out this little detail:

You know who else got "NRA training?" One of the kids who was killed saving his friends' lives. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 19, 2018

This young man was also in that JROTC. But feel free to throw slime. https://t.co/0hgsHk1M7d — Burn It All Down (@TimHaas70) February 19, 2018

Prominent leftist refers to JROTC grants as “training terrorists”. After a JROTC student gave his life saving others. https://t.co/jwXEMOuMEw — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) February 19, 2018

JROTC is now a terrorist organization? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 19, 2018

Not sure you could have said anything more idiotic. — Carlos (@CJspeed7) February 19, 2018

This is nothing but fear-mongering. Deeply irresponsible on every level. https://t.co/Qtrg6hwC4M — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 19, 2018

This is the most irresponsible thing you’ve ever tweeted, and that’s saying a lot. — DJ Manjo (@Davexmanjorin) February 19, 2018

