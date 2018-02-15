In the wake of unspeakable horror, it’s nice to know that some people will still cling bitterly to their hatred.

Andrew Pollack is mourning the death of his daughter in yesterday’s high school shooting:

And his choice of t-shirt apparently made it open season on him. Here’s just a small sample of the mud being slung his way:

This is what true heartlessness looks like.

We can’t even imagine the pain Pollack is feeling right now. To attack him in the wake of his daughter’s death isn’t just cruel; it’s evil.

Please pray that Andrew Pollack and the families of the victims find comfort in their grief. And that they may be shielded from the hatred of the soulless masses.

