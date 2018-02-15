In the wake of unspeakable horror, it’s nice to know that some people will still cling bitterly to their hatred.

Andrew Pollack is mourning the death of his daughter in yesterday’s high school shooting:

Here is Andrew Pollack yesterday showing a photo of his daughter Meadow. At that time he was searching for her. Today he said “she’s gone.” #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/MJcuCNttt8 — Alexandra Seltzer (@alexseltzer) February 15, 2018

And his choice of t-shirt apparently made it open season on him. Here’s just a small sample of the mud being slung his way:

His shirt betrays him — mwanagenzi (@FaisalTheIsmael) February 15, 2018

Trump got nothing to do with daughter lol. But the shirt make him look he sold his soul to the devil — Slick Talk ™ (@slicktalks) February 15, 2018

Why’s he even wearing it though? The shooter had a MAGA hat. People know Trump apparel busts balls (at the least) and they do it anyway — fine, on a regular day. But the day your daughter dies, Jesus. — Harribly Bigly (@blindfordrumpf) February 15, 2018

Maybe he ought to rethink his support for Trump and the agenda of hands off any gun control. — Kathy Bruni (@kathy_bruni) February 15, 2018

And he is proudly wearing a Trump's shirt… How ironic… What a tragic reality… We are in denial in this country… #StopNRA #GunReformNow — Candy80 (@80CandyCandy) February 15, 2018

Sorry for his daughter but wearing a shirt for a politician who will do absolutely nothing in response to his daughter’s death is very ironic. — Mark Edwards (@MarkEdwardsATL) February 15, 2018

Nice shirt 😏 trumps EO that mentally ill peole should be able to buy guns seems to be working out well. RIP to his daughter. — Impeach45🥀 (@Vicious2707) February 15, 2018

He’s Pro-Trump which means he supports the guy who is responsible for the death of his child!! — iMo ✊🏾🎬 (@_sheateher) February 15, 2018

Well the way I see it is if he votes for Trump in 2020 then the loss of his daughter isn’t that big of a loss to him. Because he supports a guy that going to keep letting children get murdered! Trump means more to him then his own daughter. I feel sorry for the daughter not him. — ॐ 🐾BuddhaPaws🐾 ॐ (@buddha_paws) February 15, 2018

Nice shirt. Let him know the man and party he voted for at least came up with a proclomation honoring his daughter’s bravery she displayed by going to school and being killed for nothing — 💲🔌🔫 (@JRonMelrose) February 15, 2018

Maybe should have thought twice before voting for #TerroristTrump — #TrumpforPrison (@SolRayz) February 15, 2018

Sorry for his loss! He voted for a man who had no gun control plans. Trump even reversed the one Obama had in place. Funny how life works, you don’t think that something bad will ever happen to you unti it does. — Oluchi Entertainment (@LifestyleOe) February 15, 2018

Poor dude, lost his daughter and helped enable it to happen at the same time. He must feel heartbroken AND guilt. Boneheaded shirt (and presidential) choice. — Jesse Whiteman (@Jumptank) February 15, 2018

His T-Shirt Speaks Volumes!! My Prayers go out to his Daughter “Meadow”. I’m DISGUSTED with his t-shirt. He can blame himself FOREVER for trump doing NOTHING. How SAD 😞 — Jeff Fleming (@jeff101039) February 15, 2018

Is that, no it can't be….. no, it is…. blood on his hands. — JohnT (@Mtbbmet) February 15, 2018

This is what true heartlessness looks like.

Actual responses to a man whose daughter was murdered in the Florida school massacre. Why? Because he voted for Trump. Some people are sick pic.twitter.com/9jUmHH1wFJ — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) February 15, 2018

We can’t even imagine the pain Pollack is feeling right now. To attack him in the wake of his daughter’s death isn’t just cruel; it’s evil.

My God. — Francesca 🍷 (@TheFrancescaF) February 15, 2018

Sickening and evil.

What a$$holes! https://t.co/4co4v8lIXr — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 15, 2018

These people insulting this suffering father…is just beyond sick!!! — Juanpa Ochaeta (@JuanpoReu) February 15, 2018

If you’ve ever looked at a guy wearing a political shirt in the midst of tragedy and said he deserved it based on his political beliefs, you might be evil. — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) February 15, 2018

You people making these comments are seriously sick in the head and clearly have no decency towards other HUMAN BEINGS who have a different political opinion than you. How disgusting — Jodie Frederick (@beanie_weenie12) February 15, 2018

To those pathetic individuals tweeting crap about @POTUS , the @NRA , "gun control is the answer!" & "HATE his t-shirt!" What the hell is WRONG w/ you ppl?! THE MAN LOST HIS DAUGHTER! Grow up!! — KindaBatai (@hinkle_michael) February 15, 2018

Reading these comments it's easy to see whats wrong with the world. No heart or empathy for a man that lost his child. You go straight to that is what he gets for liking Trump. WTF is wrong with someone that thinks someone deserves to lose a child because of who they vote for. — MEhixter (@mehixter2) February 15, 2018

Regardless of anyone’s views – can you all please be respectful to a man who has just lost his daughter. I wish this upon no one and you all are contributing to the problem with your sick comments — Paidthru Exchange (@paidthruxchange) February 15, 2018

Please pray that Andrew Pollack and the families of the victims find comfort in their grief. And that they may be shielded from the hatred of the soulless masses.