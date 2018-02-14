See, now this is what bipartisan outreach is all about!

As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren once again played the Fake Native American Heritage card when she spoke before the National Congress of American Indians today.

.@elizabethforma feel free to use my opening line to you at the gridiron “from one Indian to another, I wish you luck”. https://t.co/JaXrGPYQAf — Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) February 14, 2018

OK, that’s not bad. At least merits a golf clap, right?

Hahahahaha — Linda (@lcook74) February 14, 2018

***

