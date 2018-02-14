See, now this is what bipartisan outreach is all about!

As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren once again played the Fake Native American Heritage card when she spoke before the National Congress of American Indians today.

OK, that’s not bad. At least merits a golf clap, right?

Trending

***

Related:

OH YEAH? PROVE IT! Elizabeth Warren: ‘My mother’s family was part Native American’

‘Lieawatha at it AGAIN’! Did Elizabeth Warren just admit she’s COMPLETELY full of it?

Heap big OUCH! Ben Shapiro rips Elizabeth Warren’s heritage speech to HILARIOUS shreds

Iowahawk has the BEST idea to help Elizabeth Warren discover her true heritage (we’ll donate!)

HA! Charles C.W. Cooke knocks Elizabeth Warren’s hanging curveball intended for Trump OUT of the park

Isn’t that SWEET? Dana Loesch pays PERFECT Valentine’s Day tribute to Elizabeth Warren

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bobby JindalElizabeth WarrenIndiannative american