We’ve certainly seen our share of hot takes on North Korea over the past several days, but this one from author and “anarchist” Dan Arel may very well take the cake:

Holy. Moly.

That’s putting it mildly.

And guess what. It gets crazier:

We can’t with this guy. We honestly just can’t.

We suppose you’ve gotta laugh so you don’t cry.

No way in hell would Dan Arel ever get way with crap like this in North Korea.

Good Lord.

And he’s not finished yet:

Arel’s made a name for himself talking out of his ass, so it’s no surprise that that’s where he gets his facts, too.

***

Update:

Sweet mother of pearl, he’s still at it: