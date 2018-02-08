As Twitchy told you earlier, former White House aide — and “Apprentice” contestant — Omarosa Manigault Newman trashed Donald Trump and his administration on a recent episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”
At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah was asked about Omarosa’s comments. Here’s what he had to say:
White House spokesman @RajShah45 dismisses comments by Omarosa Manigault Newman, saying she was fired three times on the Apprentice. "This is the fourth time we let her go,” he says.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 8, 2018
Raj Shah responds to Omarosa Manigault saying she is "haunted" by Trump's tweets: "Omarosa was fired three times on 'The Apprentice' and this is the fourth time we let her go." pic.twitter.com/Mx3MvicDPI
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 8, 2018
Wait a sec …
What?!! What does that even mean?
— Colleen Payne (@ColleenSPayne) February 8, 2018
"WE" let her go …. what is going on.
— ORANGE isthe NEWBLUE (@blueorangeny) February 8, 2018
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 8, 2018
What does he mean, “we”?
This is a show. We are in Season 2.
Did you not know this?
— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 8, 2018
So admitting that the WH is a reality show!!😂😂
— Susan Cotner (@susan_cotner) February 8, 2018
Isnt that the real problem… they think this is a new season of the Apprentice?
— Roger Schneider (@RogerAlabama) February 8, 2018
They are literally saying that this is just another season of apprentice
— Rida (@RidaShah92) February 8, 2018
Reality TV government.
The whole thing is one bull**** show.
— eli friedmann (@eligit) February 8, 2018
Also, this raises a very valid point:
So the President who only hires the “best people” hired someone whom he fired 3 times in the past? https://t.co/lAzCNiT3Wq
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 8, 2018
So why did they hire her in the first place?
— Doug D (@doug_dd) February 8, 2018
Inquiring minds wanna know.