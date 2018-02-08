As Twitchy told you earlier, former White House aide — and “Apprentice” contestant — Omarosa Manigault Newman trashed Donald Trump and his administration on a recent episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah was asked about Omarosa’s comments. Here’s what he had to say:

White House spokesman @RajShah45 dismisses comments by Omarosa Manigault Newman, saying she was fired three times on the Apprentice. "This is the fourth time we let her go,” he says. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 8, 2018

Raj Shah responds to Omarosa Manigault saying she is "haunted" by Trump's tweets: "Omarosa was fired three times on 'The Apprentice' and this is the fourth time we let her go." pic.twitter.com/Mx3MvicDPI — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 8, 2018

So the President who only hires the “best people” hired someone whom he fired 3 times in the past? https://t.co/lAzCNiT3Wq — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 8, 2018

