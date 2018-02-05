Liberals like Nancy Pelosi and Katy Tur love to sneer at everyday working Americans grateful for an extra $1000 in their pockets. Because what can all you stupid rubes do with pathetic “crumbs” like that?

Well, Erielle Davidson can remember a time not so long ago when liberals thought an extra $1000 was the only thing standing between Americans and certain death:

$1000 is crumbs, but people will die in the streets if women are forced to buy their own birth control at $30/month. Which is it, Lefties? — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 5, 2018

Well? You can’t have it both ways, libs!

Looool. Perfect. — Joe Taylor (@__joetaylor__) February 5, 2018

Liberals’ hypocrisy boils down to just one thing:

Of course, for lefties it’s all about control. They don’t want anyone to notice that extra money in their paycheck. They want to take the money before it’s seen in exchange for crumbs worth of benefits. I’ll keep my hard earned money thank you. — Reza Zia (@rezazia) February 5, 2018

Same here. See, liberals, the great thing about being able to keep more of your own money is that you can spend it on what you want, whether it’s birth control or bringing a new baby into the world. Ain’t financial freedom grand?

***

