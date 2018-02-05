Liberals like Nancy Pelosi and Katy Tur love to sneer at everyday working Americans grateful for an extra $1000 in their pockets. Because what can all you stupid rubes do with pathetic “crumbs” like that?

Well, Erielle Davidson can remember a time not so long ago when liberals thought an extra $1000 was the only thing standing between Americans and certain death:

Well? You can’t have it both ways, libs!

Liberals’ hypocrisy boils down to just one thing:

Same here. See, liberals, the great thing about being able to keep more of your own money is that you can spend it on what you want, whether it’s birth control or bringing a new baby into the world. Ain’t financial freedom grand?

