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Threat 'Neutralized' After Shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego Where Children Were Present

Brett T. | 4:50 PM on May 18, 2026
Townhall Media

We don't have many details, but there was a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday. Two are said to be dead, including a security guard at the center. 

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Much like the synagogue that was attacked in Michigan in March, the Islamic Center was serving as a daycare and school for children in pre-kindergarten through third grade. None of the children was hurt, thankfully.

We're still not certain who was killed, although we're assuming it was the security guard and the shooter, considering the threat was neutralized. We'll have more information as it comes in. A press briefing has been arranged:

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***

Update:

"… blocks from the scene."

***

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GUN VIOLENCE

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