Threat 'Neutralized' After Shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego Where Children Were Present

We don't have many details, but there was a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday. Two are said to be dead, including a security guard at the center.

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🚨 JUST IN: SHOOTER HAS BEEN "NEUTRALIZED" after targeting the Islamic Center in San Diego — Fox



2 people have been shot and killed, NBC reports, citing police sources



The scene is active but CONTAINED, and kids were evacuated from the school 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PtSIPxlr7H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Much like the synagogue that was attacked in Michigan in March, the Islamic Center was serving as a daycare and school for children in pre-kindergarten through third grade. None of the children was hurt, thankfully.

🚨 NOW: The children at the Islamic Center active shooting in San Diego were EVACUATED by armed police officers, and the threat is reportedly gone



The school is PreK-3



Terrifying. 🙏🏻



Thankfully, the location is NOT as crowded as it would've been on a Friday pic.twitter.com/e9PI6H1klt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

BREAKING: Aerial footage shows person lying in pool of blood after shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego pic.twitter.com/XesZSJoPe5 — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) May 18, 2026

We're still not certain who was killed, although we're assuming it was the security guard and the shooter, considering the threat was neutralized. We'll have more information as it comes in. A press briefing has been arranged:

The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized.



Media staging has been established as the Northwest Corner of Lindbergh Park.



(4141 Ashford Street, SD, Ca, 92111)#SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

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Update:

Victims at Islamic Center of San Diego are 3 adult males, one a security guard who worked there "who I think played a pivotal role in assisting from this being much worse."



Suspects appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Two males, believed to be 17 and 19. https://t.co/QmaQaqXTQI — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) May 18, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Three adult male victims have been KlLLED in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, per the FBI



Pray for the victims' families 🙏🏻



This is being treated as a "hate crime," authorities said



TWO shooters, both teen males, were found dead in a car a couple… pic.twitter.com/X1rcmWAD4l — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

"… blocks from the scene."

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