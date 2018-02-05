When she’s not outright lying to Americans, MSNBC’s Katy Tur keeps herself busy by outright mocking them:

Gentleman at Ohio Trump event says he's going to save to start a family with his 1,000 dollar one time bonus. Average cost to give birth to one child in Ohio is $5,836. https://t.co/owGFTcQdR6 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 5, 2018

How dare he?!

He's got some nerve keeping his money in hopes of bringing a child into the world. https://t.co/blWF9KDM2Z — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 5, 2018

Right?

that's nice, he could buy $1,000 worth of ham if he wants, who cares https://t.co/A04N5Y05tJ — Christine (@cmdeb) February 5, 2018

I had far less in savings when I had my first kid. Good for him. https://t.co/kHgk5ZpXYa — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 5, 2018

Or 10% of his Obamacare deductible! https://t.co/nYAo7lNUeY — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) February 5, 2018

That $5,836 represents the cost that insurance pays, meaning policy holder pays a fraction of that amount (depending on deductible). So $1,000 may actually go a long way to paying for live birth. Could also cover about 2 years of diapers. https://t.co/CRabKPJgeC — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 5, 2018

HOLY SHIT. You mean the unexpected cash infusion is only going to pay for about 20% of his bill? His happiness must be hard to understand from that Ivory White Tower of Hackery https://t.co/ZC4mB8FMgm — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) February 5, 2018

But wait — there’s more sneering condescension where that came from:

Woman who just spoke says she's going to use her $1,000 bonus and tax cut to help buy a home and pay for her two kids who are going to college. In Hamilton Co, Ohio (where they are) avg home is $277,582 Avg cost of private college nationally ~35,000

Public $19,000 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 5, 2018

Yeah, people who can use an $1000 in their pockets — money they wouldn’t otherwise have — sure are stupid!

Right?! Who are these uncultured peasants to say $1000 matters? https://t.co/ygsCgAbOzj — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 5, 2018

Good thing we’ve got someone like Katy Tur to point out how ignorant we all are.

I'm saving to buy a new house. Oh this paycheck doesn't cover a house. I can literally never buy a house. https://t.co/cYfNIvJzEx — Michael 🥉 (@torriangray) February 5, 2018

What part of "help" aren't you getting https://t.co/Gc54tAydjU — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 5, 2018

She didn't say she was going to buy a $1000 house she said it'll help go toward buying a house. This snobbish dismissiveness from the media is why they get the hate they do https://t.co/pUsAtEHzI7 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 5, 2018

This is some monumentally absurd, condescending analysis. If you got $1,000 and chose to save it, it would absolutely help with a future purchase, starting a family, or college tuition for kids. It doesn’t PAY for it, and no one thinks it does. https://t.co/r4DX5l3ytf — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 5, 2018

Imagine hearing a woman describe getting a $1,000 bonus and a tax cut and saying it would help buy a home, and then Googling how much the average home costs in the town she’s from to try to portray her as an idiot, like @KatyTurNBC did. Incredible. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 5, 2018

I legitimately don't get the point when the alternative is… not having that $1,000? Still not being able to pay for homes and children? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 5, 2018

The point is that Katy Tur is about as out-of-touch as it gets.

Do journalists know what it's like to be poor? What $20/week could do for gas, food, something for a family? Man. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) February 5, 2018

Fascinating logic, by the way. So it would be better if these little poor people didn't get this $1,000? They will forever be childless and destitute? I mean, they couldn't possibly have jobs or anything. Such a weird tweet. https://t.co/Ob70tyHF72 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 5, 2018

So I assume Tur's point is…these people shouldn't even bother to have lofty goals? Just enjoy their lot in life, I guess. https://t.co/X9Ec8MSGfY — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 5, 2018

The media and Democrats are REALLY going all-in with the argument that bonuses and pay raised are crumbs that mean nothing to people. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) February 5, 2018

Good idea to mock the plebes who are happy with an extra grand being paid to them. https://t.co/EaBEYjdI4Q — Mike (@ThePantau) February 5, 2018

It's me, a brave firefighter rushing in to condescend to working people who don't understand how numbers work — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 5, 2018

You put those fires out fast. https://t.co/c21P4x1hgV — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2018

Nice… mocking people happy with an additional $1000 bonus, and painting them as stupid. That’ll go a long way in gaining people’s trust in the media. https://t.co/eOCoujNced — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 5, 2018

Keep up the good work, Katy.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.