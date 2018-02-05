When she’s not outright lying to Americans, MSNBC’s Katy Tur keeps herself busy by outright mocking them:

How dare he?!

Right?

Trending

But wait — there’s more sneering condescension where that came from:

Yeah, people who can use an $1000 in their pockets — money they wouldn’t otherwise have — sure are stupid!

Good thing we’ve got someone like Katy Tur to point out how ignorant we all are.

The point is that Katy Tur is about as out-of-touch as it gets.

Keep up the good work, Katy.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: $1000Katy TurMSNBCtax cutstax reform