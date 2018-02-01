The Washington Post got mocked pretty mercilessly when they changed their motto to “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” And rightfully so! After all, mottos don’t get much lamer than that. If only they’d consulted Donald Trump Jr. first, they could’ve ended up with something way cooler.

After Andrea Mitchell flexed her Real Journalist muscles with this tweet:

How will they justify releasing this memo? Intelligence community is on fire about what they say risks 40 years of congressional oversight of the agencies https://t.co/cbpVtsjVVb — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 1, 2018

Trump Jr. responded with this:

Apparently the press only likes their information "leaked" from unverified sources rather than released openly from congress… I think it will be tough for them to sell their "democracy dies in dankness" byline with this kind of logic. https://t.co/fXHv0UjLtX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2018

Didja catch that?

DANKNESS? — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) February 1, 2018

Dankness.

Democracy Dies in Dankness ™ This is the greatest autocorrect ever. pic.twitter.com/cE9OUrtu9E — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 1, 2018

It’s pretty damn great.

"Democracy Dies In Dankness" is the name of my new mixtape — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 1, 2018

dankness? no doubt this tweet will inspire some dank memes — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) February 1, 2018

Hope so!